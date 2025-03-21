Wuthering Waves is now available to wishlist on Steam

Wuthering Waves’ official listing on Steam has caught the community by surprise. While the title is available to wishlist on the specified launcher, Kuro Games has yet to nail down the launch dates. As such, fans can now click on the add button in hopes of seeing an official announcement soon, which could very likely come from the upcoming livestream.

Ad

The developers have been deliberate at making the game accessible to as many players as possible. With support on platforms like PlayStation 5 and Mac, Wuthering Waves has established its place in the gacha segment.

Wuthering Waves can now be wishlisted on Steam

Ad

Trending

Kuro Games has some exciting plans in store regarding Wuthering Waves. The developers have officially listed the game on Steam amid the excitement of the version 2.2 livestream. Players can now log into the launcher and add the title to their wishlist to show their support and get early notification regarding the official launch.

As specified, the Steam launch dates for WuWa are yet to be made public. Perhaps the officials will announce it in the upcoming updates, if not during the telecast. The game features cross-platform multiplayer so Rovers wouldn't have any issue while switching launchers.

Ad

In fact, Steam will only enhance the accessibility of the title. Besides, Wuthering Waves wasn't natively available on Steam Deck at launch. Yes, players could still play the game on the handheld console using the default launcher after the version 1.1 update.

They might be able to launch the game on Steam Deck, without additional effort, upon its release on the relevant launcher. For now, Rovers can only add WuWa to their wishlist and wait. In the meantime, prepare for the version 2.2 update, which will introduce Cantarella as the playable 5-star Resonator.

Cantarella in Wuithering Waves will be a rectifier user from the Havoc element. Her gameplay and kit leaks from beta suggest that she will be a support, capable of healing allies while dealing damage to enemies. She is also expected to boost incoming Resonator's Havoc and Resonance Skill DMG.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.