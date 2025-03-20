5 major announcements expected in Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream

The Wuthering Waves community is excited about the version 2.2 livestream as it will tease the upcoming banners, events, and everything new the next patch has to offer. Scheduled to premiere on March 21, 2025, the telecast will showcase Cantarella, the upcoming 5-star Havoc Resonator who wields a rectifier. Alongside the exhibits, the hosts are expected to dispatch redemption codes offering free Astrites.

In hopes of learning about the next update, players can tune into the game's YouTube and Twitch channels during the broadcast. In the meantime, let's explore the five major announcements expected from the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the speculations herein with a grain of salt.

New characters and codes among the announcements expected from the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream

1) New character and banners

Shorekeeper and Camellya reruns are heading to patch 2.2 (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 drip marketing campaign revealed Cantarella, confirming her debut in the next update. As such, the upcoming livestream will showcase her official kit. Leaks also suggest that Kuro Games may share a preview of Aero Rover, as the MC is expected to learn new abilities by harnessing the Aero element.

The hosts will further announce the new and rerun banners from version 2.2. Several leaks online claim that players can obtain the following units in the next patch:

Phase 1

Cantarella (5-star Havoc)

Danjin (4-star Havoc)

Sanhua (4-star Glacio)

Yuanwu (4-star Electro)

Phase 2

Camellya (5-star Havoc)

Shorekeeper (5-star Spectro)

Aalto (4-star Aero)

Chixia (4-star Fusion)

Baizhi (4-star Glacio)

If the leaks hold true, the second phase of version 2.2 will see the rerun of Camellya and Shorekeeper, two highly coveted 5-star units.

2) Upcoming Weapons

Cantarella will be introduced alongside her signature weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

As is the norm, new 5-star characters in Wuthering Waves are released alongside their signature weapons. In Cantarella’s case, the Whispers of Sirens rectifier will be featured alongside her banner. Interested players can use Astrites to acquire it from the weapons banner.

The upcoming patch is also expected to introduce a signature sword for the Aero Rover. It is expected to be called the Bloodpact's Pledge and could be obtainable for free. It is likely its source will be made public via the telecast.

3) Events and game modes

Beta leaks from sources like Sleep have hinted at a new game mode, called the Babel Tower. It is expected to arrive in the next patch and could be announced in the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream.

Based on the beta footage shared by the leaker, the Babel Tower will feature a series of combat challenges where players must form a team of three characters and battle enemies. They can also select various buffs that will aid them while clearing a specific stage.

A new patch generally brings a fresh batch of events, so viewers should expect to hear some announcements about it as well during the livestream.

4) Livestream codes

Expand Tweet

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream codes will be a boon to frugal players who wish to acquire all the free resources the title has to offer. Kuro Games will announce them at certain intervals during the telecast and players will have plenty of time to redeem them to acquire up to 300 Astrites.

The free currency can be useful to summon Cantarella or any of the upcoming characters from the patch.

5) New area and enemies

Wuthering Waves’ Rinascita will potentially expand with the version 2.2 update. Based on leaks from PalitoGodd, a credible third-party source, Avinullin Theological Academy will be added as the new map. The livestream is expected to show the new area and its unique mechanisms.

Additionally, a bunch of new Tacet Discords are likely to be added in patch 2.2. They will transform into echoes for the new sets.

