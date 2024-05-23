Our Wuthering Waves characters tier list ranks all the Resonators available at launch. The latest open-world action RPG title by Kuro Games features over 10 characters, which can be obtained from the in-game gacha or through story progression. All characters are divided into two rarities, 4-Star and 5-Star, and possess one of these unique elemental types: Aero, Electro, Fusion, Glacio, Havoc, and Spectro.

Since the game launched on May 22, 2024, Wuthering Waves beginners might be confused while selecting the best characters to invest in and use in their adventure. This article aims to ease the selection process for players by ranking all Resonators into different tiers based on their utility in version 1.0.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Verina and Yinlin top the Wuthering Waves characters tier list for May 2024

Verina is the best character in Wuthering Waves with the best healing and buffing abilities (Image via Kuro Games)

All Wuthering Waves characters possess upgradable skills and abilities. They can equip their preferred weapon type, which can be one of five categories: Broadblade, Gauntlet, Rectifier, Pistols, and Sword. The Resonators perform one of these roles during battles: DPS (damage dealer), Sub-DPS, or Support, based on their kit.

This Wuthering Waves characters tier list assumes the units have maximum-rarity Echoes and their best weapons equipped, are at S0 or without any dupes, and have max upgrades.

Below, you will find all Resonators ranked in different tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C. The SS-tier Resonators are the most powerful, whereas the C-tier doesn’t provide much utility.

SS-tier

Jiyan in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The Resonators ranking at the SS tier of this Wuthering Waves characters tier list are the most robust. You can spend your resources on them without hesitation. They facilitate your in-game progression and farming.

Verina: Support

Yinlin: Sub-DPS

Jiyan: DPS

S-tier

Calcharo in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The S-tier Resonators in this Wuthering Waves characters tier list are the best alternatives to SS. They outperform every other Resonator, except those ranking at SS, and work well in any situation.

Calcharo: DPS

Encore: DPS

Mortefi: Sub DPS

Baizhi: Support

A-tier

Danjin in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The A-tier Resonators of this Wuthering Waves characters tier list are less potent than the SS and S-tier. However, you mustn't ignore them while building your team. With the best build and maximum upgrades, the A-tier characters can help you beat the most brutal monsters.

Danjin: DPS

Rover (Spectro)

Sanhua: Sub-DPS

B-tier

Chixia in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The B-tier Resonators in this Wuthering Waves characters tier list perform average and are suitable for early-game content. They demand a high skill level from players. It’s best to use the characters below only until you get your hands on those ranking in the SS, S, or A tiers.

Chixia: DPS

Lingyang: DPS

Jianxin: Sub-DPS

Yuanwu: Sub-DPS

Yangyang: Support

C-tier

Aalto in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The C-tier Resonators of this Wuthering Waves characters tier list are weaker than SS, S, A, and B tier ones. They don’t provide much utility and have low damage output or support abilities.

Aalto: Sub-DPS

Taoqi: Support

It’s worth noting that the tier list provides a general overview of the character’s utility in the current meta. You can main any character regardless of placement in this tier list. Make sure you master the combat, learn and practice the combat style of your chosen character, and use their best build in Wuthering Waves to achieve optimal results.

That concludes our Wuthering Waves characters tier list. You may also be interested in checking out our guide on the best Wuthering Waves settings.

