Wuthering Waves characters: All 5-star and 4-star resonators

The best Wuthering Waves characters will be crucial for the entire community of this open-world action RPG gacha game. The game revealed a vast roster of powerful characters aka Resonators to help you in the battle against the foes rising in the wake of the Lament. Knowing the best 5-star and 4-star characters, along with their element and weapon types, will help you stay ahead of the curve.

This article lists all the best Wuthering Waves characters currently available in the game. This article will be updated with every new release.

Best Wuthering Waves characters: The complete list of 5-star Resonators in Wuthering Waves

Jianxin is a top-tier 5-Star Resonator in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Only seven 5-star Resonators are revealed currently in Wuthering Waves. Here is a list of the best Wuthering Waves Resonators with 5-star.

Calcharo is an Electro element character with a Broadblade weapon

Encore is a Fusion element character with a Rectifier weapon

Jianxin is an Aero element character with a Gauntlet weapon

Jiyan is an Aero element character with a Broadblade weapon

Lingyang is a Glacio element character with a Gauntlet weapon

Rover (Vectro) is a Spectro element character with a Sword weapon

Verina is a Spectro element character with a Rectifier weapon

Best Wuthering Waves characters: The complete list of 4-star Resonators in Wuthering Waves

Baizhi is a top 4-star Resonator and an amazing Support character (Image via Kuro Games)

The list of the best Wuthering Waves Resonators(4-star) is a little longer than that of the 5-star characters. The list below describes each of these characters, their elements, and their weapons.

Aalto is an Aero element character with a Pistol weapon

Baizhi is a Glacio element character with a Rectifier weapon

Chixia is a Fusion element character with a Pistol weapon

Danjin is a Havoc element character with a Sword weapon

Mortefi is a Fusion element character with a Pistol weapon

Sanhua is a Glacio element character with a Sword weapon

Taoqi is a Havoc element character with a Broadblade weapon

Yangyang is an Aero element character with a Sword weapon

Yuanwu is an Electro element character with a Gauntlet weapon

How to get some of the best Wuthering Waves characters (5-star and 4-star)?

You can get the best Wuthering Waves characters easily by pulling and making progress on the story mode. However, you can also get the characters from Covene Banners, and by using the premium currencies as well.

