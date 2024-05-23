Wuthering Waves settings you need to change before playing

The newly released ARPG Wuthering Waves features a beautiful and aesthetic world named Solaris 3. Notably, the fighting styles are fast-paced with lots of abilities, and the movement mechanics are quite crisp too. Thus, it's crucial to get stable frame rates during battles. Moreover, there are various customizations available within the game to enhance your experience.

Thus, this guide showcases a detailed overview of the settings you should change before diving into the title.

Best Wuthering Waves display settings

Change the display mode to get the maximum resolution. (Image via Kuro Games)

The display settings in the title feature a few important options to consider. Firstly, if you have a low-to-medium-end PC and your FPS is dropping or you're facing input lag, there are a few things you should alter.

Graphics Quality : Very Low

: Very Low Screen Mode : Windowed Mode

: Windowed Mode Resolution : Main monitor's maximum resolution

: Main monitor's maximum resolution Brightness: Default

The default screen mode is set to Fullscreen in Wuthering Waves. However, make sure you change it to Windowed Mode to set the maximum resolution based on your display.

Best Wuthering Waves graphics settings

Customize the graphics settings to get better performance. (Image via Kuro Games)

Since you have set the quality settings to Very Low, you have to make some subsequent adjustments to experience the best performance throughout the game.

Frame Rate : 45fps

: 45fps Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Special Effects Quality : Low

: Low LOD Bias : Low

: Low Capsule AO : Off

: Off Volumetric Fog : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off NVIDIA DLSS : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : On

: On V-Sync : On

: On NVIDIA Reflex: On+Boost (if you have an NVIDIA GPU)

Firstly, it should be sufficient to set the FPS limit to 45 since this feels quite smooth and reduces input latency. If you are still struggling with FPS, make sure to set the lowest option possible for settings such as shadow quality, special effects quality, and more.

Unlike most of the latest titles out there, Wuthering Waves runs better if V-Sync is enabled. Also, if you use an NVIDIA GPU, turning on the On+Boost option might increase your performance.

The settings mentioned above are only standard settings for a mid-to-low system configuration. If your game is running smoothly, you can try increasing some of the settings to see if the game is performing well while rendering better visuals.

Wuthering Waves language settings

The game can be played using various voice packs. (Image via Kuro Games)

You can change the characters' voice lines to different languages in Wuthering Waves. There are currently four language options available for both voice lines and text:

Mandarin

English

Japanese

Korean

Apart from English, you have to manually download the three language packs. After that, you can change the voice lines by selecting your preferred language.

This concludes our guide to the Wuthering Waves settings you need to alter before starting your journey.

