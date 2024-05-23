5 best beginner tips and tricks for Wuthering Waves

Before jumping into the boots of a Rover, you might want to know a few tips and tricks for Wuthering Waves that will help your journey across the planet of Solaris 3. After all, Kuro specializes in creating tough combat scenarios that will test both your skill and patience as you learn the boss's attack patterns to efficiently dodge and parry incoming attacks.

But the combat is not the only thing that Kuro is going for in its latest offering. This is why we bring you the five best tips and tricks for Wuthering Waves that will help you find your footing on Solaris-3.

Best tips and tricks for Wuthering Waves especially if you are a beginner

1) Mastering the combat

You will face various challenging foes in Solaris 3 (Image via Kuro Games)

The main attraction of Wuthering Waves for many is the hardcore challenging combat that you will face as you explore the desolate landscapes of Solaris-3. Do not be afraid to die a few times to the bosses to learn their movesets.

Also, it is advisable that you master the perfect dodge, parry, and other mechanics on the overworld enemies or at least get a hang of it to survive the tough boss encounters. This is one of the best beginner tips and tricks for Wuthering Waves that you should keep in mind.

2) Co-op is a must

Co-op can make the game experience more fun (Image via Kuro Games)

While exploring the world of Solaris-3, you can also invite your friends or join them to challenge tough bosses or roam around the map, taking pictures and creating memories. Playing the game in co-op helps a lot as you will not have sufficient characters to challenge some enemies in the early-game.

Co-op in Wuthering Waves also allows you to farm echoes, which can be used to make your resonators more powerful. This is one of the essential beginner tips and tricks for Wuthering Waves if you want to become strong as soon as possible.

3) Understanding the banners

Spend your Tides wisely (Image via Kuro Games)

Convenes, or banners in Wuthering Waves are the main way of collecting characters and weapons. If you are familiar with gacha games like Honkai Star Rail or Genshin Impact, you will have a pretty clear understanding of how it works, But just in case, here is a brief explanation of all the banners.

Character Event Convene : Rate-up banner for a limited amount of time. You have a 50 percent chance of receiving the featured resonator, and a 50 percent chance of getting a standard one. If you fail to pull the featured character, your next 5-star is guaranteed.

: Rate-up banner for a limited amount of time. You have a 50 percent chance of receiving the featured resonator, and a 50 percent chance of getting a standard one. If you fail to pull the featured character, your next 5-star is guaranteed. Weapon Convene : Limited-time banner with a 100 percent chance of receiving the weapon on rate-up.

: Limited-time banner with a 100 percent chance of receiving the weapon on rate-up. Novice Convene : You will receive a random standard 5-star character at 40 pulls.

: You will receive a random standard 5-star character at 40 pulls. Targeted Convene: You will receive a standard character you select at 80 pulls.

You will receive a standard character you select at 80 pulls. Character Permanent Convene : You can receive a random standard 5-star character at 80 pulls.

: You can receive a random standard 5-star character at 80 pulls. Weapon Permanent Convene: You can select one weapon that you will receive at 80 pulls.

One of the key tips and tricks for Wuthering Waves is that you should use your Lustrous Tides on the Novice and Targeted Convenes first, then you can attempt using them on the Permanent Convenes.

4) Endgame content

Illusive Realm will give currencies such as Astrite (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves offers two separate game modes once you are done with the main story, side quests, and exploration more or less. These are the Tower of Adversity, which is a tower-climbing mode akin to Genshin's Spiral Abyss, and Illusive Realm, a roguelike mode.

One of the important tips and tricks for Wuthering Waves that you should remember is that these game stages should only be challenged once you have leveled up your characters.

5) Catching Echoes

Certain enemies can be turned into echoes (Image via Kuro Games)

Echoes in Wuthering Waves act like the Artifact system in Genshin Impact or Star Rail's Relic system. But unlike those games, you won't need stamina to actually farm echoes. You can explore the map or even play co-op to obtain them. Also, each echo has a distinct set of skills that you can use in combat.

Besides that, catching echoes will also level up your Data Bank, which will in turn unlock the chance to get a high-rarity echo.

That covers five essential tips and tricks for Wuthering Waves. May you prevail in your journey in the dystopian landscape of Solaris 3.

