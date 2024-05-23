Best Encore build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Encore is one of the coveted 5-star units in Wuthering Waves, capable of unleashing powerful Fusion DMG with a Rectifier. Boasting a hypercarry playstyle, she takes on the role of a DPS to dominate foes with her burst damage output. Players will want to keep her as a staple companion in battle, employing her best possible Echoes, weapons, and more.

Here is a guide detailing everything there is to know about how to build Encore in Wuthering Waves.

Best Encore build for Wuthering Waves

With Wuthering Waves' global release on May 22, 2024, Encore has officially stepped up as the playable 5-star Resonator, who excels at dealing AoE Fusion DMG. Here is how you can build her.

Best Echoes for Encore in Wuthering Waves

Inferno Rider is the best Molten Rift Echo (Image via Kuro Games)

Molten Rift (Inferno rider):

To unleash Encore’s full potential, you need the Molten Rift Echoes to increase her elemental DMG. To be precise, the two-piece bonus from the set grants the wielder a 10% Fusion DMG bonus. Once you complete the set, the character will also get a 30% damage boost of the same type after unleashing their Resonance Skill.

Make Inferno Rider the primary companion to obtain this Sonata Effect. The entity can also deal consecutive Fusion DMG using its innate ability. You can activate them between combos to get some extra hits on an opponent.

Alternatively, Lingering Tunes (Flautist) can be the next best Echo Skill for Encore in Wuthering Waves.

Also check: 5 reasons why Wuthering Waves can be a Genshin Impact killer

Best weapons for Encore in Wuthering Waves

Augment and Cosmic Ripples are the best weapons for Encore (Image via Kuro Games)

Cosmic Ripples:

Encore uses the Rectifier weapon, and there are a couple of good options to choose from. The Cosmic Ripples is by far her best pick, as it serves a hefty attack percentage substat.

Additionally, this 5-star weapon’s passive increases Energy Regeneration by 12.8%, something Encore can use to frequently cast her ultimate. She also gains a Basic Attack DMG bonus of 3.2% up to five stacks upon hitting a target with the same ability.

Augment:

Alternatively, you can use the Augment, a 4-star Rectifier that increases the caster’s ATK when they activate Resonance Liberation. It rolls with CRIT Rate which will also help Encore deal consistent damage.

Following are the next best weapons for Encore in Wuthering Waves:

Jinzhou Keeper

Rectifier of Night

Best Encore team comps for Wuthering Waves

The best Encore team (Image via Kuro Games)

In Wuthering Waves, Encore can be a menace to the opponent when paired with the right team. Below are some of her best compositions, which can tackle every piece of content in the game.

Encore+ Verina+ Mortefi

Encore+ Baizhi+ Yinlin

Encore+ Verina+ Rover

Yinling, in particular, might seem like a radical choice to team with Encore. However, her Outro Skill binds the setup together as it increases the Liberation damage of her allies. She can also be a great sub-DPS, to say the least.

Encore skill priority for Wuthering Waves

For the best Encore build, stick to the following order while upgrading her abilities, although levelling up every skill will always yield the best result.

Resonance Skill> Resonance Liberation> Forte Circuit> Basic Attack> Intro Skill

Encore has a powerful Resonance Liberation that significantly increases her damage output. Combined with the Angry Cosmos passive, her heavy attack can pretty much hit like a truck.

You might also be interested in our article on Wuthering Waves voice actors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback