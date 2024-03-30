Wuthering Waves release date, time, and countdown

Kuro Games has finally announced the release date of their upcoming open-world action RPG, Wuthering Waves. The game developer recently conducted a 20-minute Special Program on their YouTube channel, discussing all the new changes and updates in the game following the second closed beta test. During the livestream, the official also revealed that the action RPG title will officially launch on May 22, 2024 (PT).

Kuro Games has confirmed that their upcoming title will be available on iOS, Android, PC, and Epic Games Store. Without further delay, this article will feature a countdown that shows the time until Wuthering Waves' global release and other important details players might want to know.

Wuthering Waves' global release date and countdown

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, Kuro Games has officially announced the launch date of Wuthering Waves.

Here's a countdown until its global release:

Note that the official release date is May 22, 2024 (PT), but it might be available on May 23, 2024, in some regions due to different time zones.

Wuthering Waves release platform

Expand Tweet

Kuro Games has confirmed the title will be released on PC, iOS, Android, and Epic Games Store. It is worth mentioning that the developers have stated in the past that they are also working on launching the game on console, but are yet to announce it. Thus, players hoping for PS4 and PS5 releases must wait for further announcements.

The upcoming action RPG is already available on App Store and Play Store for pre-registration. PC players can pre-register on the game's official website or add the game to their wishlist in the Epic Games Store.

Pre-registration rewards

Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

During the Special Program, the host also revealed a few exciting rewards players can get for pre-registration.

Here's the list:

5 million pre-registrations: Shell Credit x80,000

10 million pre-registrations: Advanced Resonance Potion x10

15 million pre-registrations: Astrite x200

20 million pre-registrations: Sigil En Route x1

30 million pre-registrations: Lustrous Tide x20

50 million followers across all platforms: Rangers' Series Weapon of Choice x1

The event page is expected to go live soon, so Rovers can head to the game's official website for more details.

Other Special Program livestream announcements

Here's a list of some of the topics that were discussed during the Special Program:

Echo system and Tacet Fields optimization: Improved drop rate and reduced challenge cooldown.

Sound effects optimization, including effects on getting an Echo drop.

Camera angle fixes and character facial animation optimizations.

Check out the Special Program livestream on YouTube for more details.