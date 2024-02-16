Wuthering Waves CBT1 vs CBT2 comparison: All changes and improvements

Kuro Games' Wuthering Waves is one of the most highly anticipated open-world gacha titles. As this title's second closed beta test will begin soon, the developers have shared a message with all fans, revealing details about it. This includes all the "extensive changes, adjustments, and optimizations" made to the game based on the feedback from the players who participated in the first CBT.

Kuro Games has also offered a few glimpses of the new content that will be included in the second closed beta test. This article will cover all the new changes and adjustments that Rovers can find in Wuthering Waves CBT2.

All Wuthering Waves CBT2 changes and optimizations

Story revision and updated character designs

A still from Wuthering Waves' CBT II gameplay trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

After the first closed beta test of Wuthering Waves, a lot of players were unhappy with this game's main story as it felt lacking. Many voiced this concern to the developers. Luckily, Kuro Games has said that it has "performed a thorough overhaul of the in-game stories." Additionally, the developers have removed all the settings that were deemed not good enough.

Baizhi's CBT1 vs CBT2 design comparison (Image via Kuro Games)

This is interesting because Kuro Games posted a Devs Interview video on YouTube not too long ago, talking about how the team had revamped 90% of the main story. In addition, they've redone most of the animations, cinematics, and voiceovers. Moreover, they've also updated the designs of several characters, such as Yangyang and Baizhi (formerly Bailian).

Jiyan's Resonator story mission (Image via Kuro Games)

Not only that, the officials have decided to add a "Skip" function in the upcoming closed beta, allowing players to complete story missions much faster. However, it is unclear if this option will be available in the game after its official release. Furthermore, players will be able to play Jiyan and Lingyang's Resonator story missions in CBT2 and learn more about them.

Improvements to combat

Since the combat system in the first closed beta was widely appreciated by fans, the developers have further optimized this title's combat loop around the "Intro Skill - Outro Skill." The officials have also made significant adjustments to other aspects of this game, such as camera lock-on, screen shaking, and character skill effects.

They have even reduced the complexity of the combat and made it simpler for players to understand how it works. Furthermore, they have added high-level difficulty elites and "Tactical Hologram: Calamity" game modes across the map, which will reward gamers with several in-game items.

New characters and bosses

Calcharo, Jianxin, and Lingyang (Image via Kuro Games)

The CBT2 of Wuthering Waves will introduce new playable characters, namely Calcharo, Jianxin, and Lingyang. Gamers might already be familiar with them since they were showcased in the second beta gameplay trailer.

Not only that, the following bosses have also been added to the CBT2:

Impermanence Heron

Mech Abomination

Tempest Memphis

Additionally, an already existing enemy called Scar will receive a new phase.

Graphics quality improvements

Several adjustments were made to the in-game visuals to make them appear more polished and appealing. In addition, model renderings, clothing designs, special effects, etc., were optimized based on the characters' appearance.

Moreover, during the closed beta test, Rovers will be able to experience weather phenomena such as Etheric Sea, Celestial Anomaly, and Retroact Rain.

Echo optimizations and new in-game events

Since the Echo concept has never been officially explained properly to fans, a dedicated tutorial guide to this system has been added to Wuthering Waves CBT II. The difficulty in discovering and obtaining an Echo will also be lower. Besides this, the second CBT will also introduce new types of Echoes, which have unique features and appearances.

Finally, the "Depths of Illusive Realm" and "Overdash Club" track challenge limited-time events will be available during the test as well.

