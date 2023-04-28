Wuthering Waves closed beta: All characters and their ultimate skills

Wuthering Waves is a highly anticipated game for players who enjoy anime-style gaming titles. The game boasts eye-catching graphics and immersive gameplay, allowing players to perform various actions in their environment, such as flying around the world, navigating rivers, and climbing mountains. Players can also choose from a variety of characters, each with unique skills to help them win battles against their opponents and advance in the game.

Currently, the game features 14 characters, with more set to be added once it becomes officially available on leading app stores.

This article discusses all the characters in the closed beta of Wuthering Waves and their unique skills.

Characters and their ultimate skills in Wuthering Waves closed beta

1) Yinlin

Yinlin launches a powerful lightning strike that does AoE (Area of Effect) damage with her mechanical puppet.

2) Jiyan

Jiyan enters his Triumphant Status using his Resonance Liberation, which alters his repertoire of actions and endows his strikes.

3) Rover

Rover appears to use his special ability to create a sound wave that deals AoE damage in front of their location. Rover is also considered to be the main character of Wuthering Waves.

4) Chixia

Chixia uses her dual handguns to pelt the area around her with bullets. She is also a member of the Ministry of Development and is committed to dispensing justice to her enemies.

5) Yangyang

Yangyang creates a blast with her sword during Resonance Liberation that moves forward and inflicts damage.

6) Bailian

Bailan has the skill to create a zone around herself during her Resonance Liberation that appears to heal the group. She can be seen operating solo on most missions.

7) Jueyuan

Jueyuan deals damage to those around her by spawning spikes and vines during her Resonance Liberation.

8) Anke

Anke enters a frenzy-like state during her Resonance Liberation, altering her moveset and enhancing her attacks for a certain amount of time.

9) Taoqi

Taoki is one of the most powerful characters in Wuthering Waves and executes a very devastating and broad Slash during her Resonance Liberation.

10) Aalto

Aalto is a great Wuthering Waves character. He can use his Resonance Liberation ability to fire a shot that, upon connecting, creates an AoE field or cloud that seems to deal damage gradually while also having additional effects.

11) Danjin

Danjin's Resonance Liberation, Scarlet Bloom, will allow her to become agitated and launch a variety of quick dual sword attacks against foes standing immediately in front of her.

12) Mortefi

Mortefi reaches a condition similar to Anke's state during Resonance Liberation when his assaults are strengthened. However, unlike Anke, his moveset does not get modified in the game.

13) Yuanwu

Yuanwy can deliver a charged punch that causes electrical damage from Resonance Liberation.

14) Sanhua

Sanhua may unleash a broad slash with her Resonance Liberation, which causes a ton of damage and applies Ice in Wuthering Waves.

Poll : 0 votes