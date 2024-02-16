How to check for Wuthering Waves CBT2 access qualification

The Wuthering Waves CBT2 access qualification results are finally out, and readers can make their way to the official website to check their status. The CBT2 sign-up began on January 18, 2024, offering players a chance to dive into Kuro Games’ upcoming open-world, action-adventure, and anime-styled combat game.

Read on to learn more about how to check for your CBT2 access status, along with a basic FAQ for the beta.

How to check your Wuthering Waves CBT2 access status

To check for your Wuthering Waves CBT2 access, head to the official CBT2 website from Kuro Games. Next, follow the steps below:

Click on the “Check Qualification” button at the bottom of the webpage.

A prompt will appear. Check the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service button.

Log in using your email, Apple ID, Twitter, or Google accounts.

Hit the “Sign In” button to continue.

Click the “Check Qualification” button once again.

A dialog box should pop up, confirming or denying your Wuthering Waves CBT2 access.

Those who have successfully gained CBT2 access will have to wait for an official email from Kuro Games that will detail the rest of the sign-up procedure.

FAQs surrounding the Wuthering Waves CBT2 access

Here is a set of pointers to keep in mind when it comes to the CBT2 access:

The CBT2 access webpage will be up until the end of the closed beta test.

The webpage will be updated every day at 18:00 UTC +8 . Make sure to refresh the page and check for your qualification status each day.

. Make sure to refresh the page and check for your qualification status each day. Further information regarding the sign-up process and client download instructions will be detailed via mail.

Readers who have successfully qualified for the CBT2 test will not be able to join the test server until February 19, 2024 (UTC +8).

Additionally, download instructions will be updated on the official webpage at around 11:00 on February 18, 2024 (UTC +8).

Sharing of CBT2 test files is strictly prohibited.

Sharing, buying, or selling of CBT2 passes is also strictly prohibited.

Usage of cheats and modification of game files is also not allowed.

Make sure to take the necessary steps to avoid the loss of your Wuthering Waves CBT2 access.

Readers can reach out to Kuro Games at [email protected] for further assistance.

Wuthering Waves is a free-to-play action RPG from the developer of Punishing Gray Raven, Kuro Games. The title draws many parallels to Genshin Impact and features similar character-switching elements along with open-world exploration.

Interestingly, Wuthering Waves differentiates itself from the competition by focusing on combat. Unfortunately for players, the developer has yet to share an official release date for the game.

For more Wuthering Waves news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.