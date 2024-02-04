Wuthering Waves CBT2 starting date and Closed Beta recruitment deadline

The Wuthering Waves CBT2 starting date has been announced. It is slated to begin on February 19, 2024. The second closed beta test will overhaul almost the entirety of the game as presented during CBT1. Readers excited to delve into the world of Wuthering Waves will unfortunately have to wait until CBT2 launches and even secure a pass for the same.

Read on to learn more about the Wuthering Waves CBT2 starting date.

Wuthering Waves CBT2 starting date revealed

As detailed in an official X post, the Wuthering Waves CBT2 starting date is February 19, 2024 (10:00, UTC +8). The end date for the CBT2 access is yet to be announced, but it is estimated to last no longer than 4 weeks.

How to join the Wuthering Waves second closed beta

Refer to the steps below to stand a chance at joining the Wuthering Waves CBT2:

Head to the official Wuthering Waves CBT2 website.

Click on the “Apply for CBT2” button.

Log in using your Apple, X/Twitter or Google account to proceed after accepting the terms and conditions.

Click on the “Apply for CBT2” button again to begin the questionnaire.

Hit “Start” and complete the questionnaire at your leisure.

Hit the Submit button to finalize.

The candidates eligible for CBT2 access will be notified via mail. Until then, readers can only wait. The CBT 2 recruitment will end on February 7, 2024 (18:00, UTC +8) after which fresh applications will no longer be considered.

Wuthering Waves is an upcoming action RPG from the developer of Punishing: Gray Raven, Kuro Games. This free-to-play title presents a vast open world to explore and a multitude of challenging foes. Wuthering Waves places great emphasis on combat and will feature combos, ultimates, and fast-paced precision dodging.

For more updates on Wuthering Waves, stay tuned.