Wuthering Waves release platforms and upcoming announcement expectations

Kuro Games has announced that its upcoming action RPG, Wuthering Waves, will be at the 2024 Taipei International Game Show from January 25 to January 28. The officials are expected to showcase new gameplay, world environment, and improved character designs. More importantly, they will likely also announce the title's official release date as well as the final global Closed Beta Test.

The developers have also revealed all the potential platforms where their new action RPG will be available, but the information is yet to be officially confirmed since they are supposedly still working on it. This article will cover the upcoming expected announcements at the Taipei Game Show, and also discuss the title's release platforms.

Upcoming Wuthering Waves announcement expectations and release platforms

During the 2024 Taipei International Game Show in Taiwan from January 25 to January 28, Kuro Games is expected to showcase a ton of stuff from Wuthering Waves, such as the following:

New characters

Updated character designs

In-game visuals and environment

Improved gameplay

Enemies

Possible story-related content

Kuro Games is also expected to reveal the date for the final global Closed Beta Test and the game's official release at the Game Show. On a related note, the title is rumored to be available by the final quarter of 2024 because the developers' publishing license will reportedly expire in October, and missing the deadline would cause a delay for several months.

The Wuthering Waves developer recently shared the development progress of the title at the Unreal Fest streaming. During the stream, it mentioned all the platforms where the game will likely be released, while also mentioning PS4 and PS5. Having said that, Kuro Games is yet to officially confirm whether the upcoming action RPG title will be released on PlayStation.

Besides PS4 and PS5, Wuthering Waves will reportedly be available on iOS, Android, and PC. Additionally, the graphics settings of the game on PS5 are expected to be the same as the ultra settings on PC. Meanwhile, PS4 will have slightly higher settings than the maximum settings on mobile.

At any rate, Rovers can look forward to a lot of exciting content once the game is out. The leaks from the recent NDA beta show that fans will be able to get a ton of freebies, such as several free 4-star characters, one guaranteed 5-star character, a 5-star weapon, and more. The developers are also likely to give away some in-game rewards via mail to celebrate the game's launch.