Wuthering Waves CBT2 recruitment: How to sign up for early access

The Wuthering Waves CBT2 recruitment is officially live, offering participants a chance to enter the second closed beta test. Developer Kuro Games has prepared a questionnaire for participants, along with a FAQ section that answers commonly asked questions. As the test has a limited number of available slots, interested readers should rush to the questionnaire webpage as soon as possible.

A detailed step-by-step breakdown of how to enter the early access draw can be found below, along with the FAQ.

How to sign up for the Wuthering Waves CBT2 early access

As detailed in the official blog post, you have to head to the official Wuthering Waves CBT2 webpage and follow these steps:

Click on the “Apply for CBT2” button.

Log in using your Apple, Twitter, or Google account after you agree to the Terms of Service by checking the corresponding button.

After a successful login, click on the “Apply for CBT2” button once again. A new pop-up window should appear.

Scroll down and select the “Start” button. Hit the “Next Page” button.

Proceed through the questionnaire as usual.

Once completed, hit the submit button to finalize the application. All you can do now is wait until the results are announced.

Pointers to keep in mind during the Wuthering Waves CBT2 recruitment process

Keep the following points in mind when applying for the second closed beta recruitment test:

The CBT2 sign up will end on February 7, 2024 (2 am Pacific Time).

(2 am Pacific Time). Responses, once recorded, cannot be edited afterward.

The number of CBT2 passes is limited.

The CBT2 will be available on Android, iOS, and PC.

There is no NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) for the closed beta test.

Winners will be contacted by Kuro Games via their registered email ID.

An official announcement detailing the list of winners is expected to be released sometime after the CBT2 registration ends. Additional information, if any, will be added to this article as and when presented.

For more Wuthering Waves news, guides, and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.