Genshin Impact 5-star character tier list (January 2024)

Genshin Impact completes one week in the new year of 2024, as the first month of January is moving swiftly towards the second half of 4.3. With older characters getting a rerun, players must build their teams based on the ongoing Abyss blessings alongside characters that excel in either DPS, sub-DPS, support, amplifier, or healer.

This article will list the characters based on their usage and viability in January 2024. Things that have been taken into account while creating the tier list are as follows:

Abyssal Blessing of v4.3, allowing characters to gain increased damage upon Crystallized reaction.

Usage rate and respective powers in the roles each character plays.

It should always be noted that players are free to build any characters they please, and someone else's opinion should not dictate their accounts.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

5-star Genshin Impact character tier list (January 2024)

Genshin Impact tier list for January 2024 (Image via Tier Maker)

Here is a tier list including all 5-star characters released until Genshin Impact 4.3. The list has been created considering the current Abyssal Blessing, alongside some of the usual powerful characters in meta. The following section will explain the reasons for the listing in more detail.

SS tier

Navia in Genshin Impact (Image via Bungie)

The SS tier section of this list has the most powerful characters in the current version of the game, both in general and in the Spiral Abyss. Here is a list of all characters in the topmost tier:

Navia

Furina

Nahida

Zhongli

Kazuha

Raiden Shogun

Arataki Itto

Geo characters such as Navia, Zhongli, and Arataki Itto have been included due to the Abyss' Crystallized-based Blessing. Other characters, however, are in the same tier because of their supporting abilities. Nahida, Furina, Raiden Shogun, and Kazuha are still some of the best supporting units in the game, fitting for any team and character.

S tier

Yae Miko in Genshin Impact Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of characters in the S tier:

Neuvillette

Shenhe

Ganyu

Kamisato Ayato

Kamisato Ayaka

Yelan

Wanderer

Childe

Yae Miko

Nilou

Wriothesley

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Players will find a lot of DPS characters that can considered hyper-carries with their respective elements. Note that the S tier is not inferior to the SS tiers. However, in 4.3, it is better to have Geo characters that can trigger the Crystallized reaction than the character in this tier.

A tier

Yoimiya in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the characters in the A tier of January 2024:

Yoimiya

Hu Tao

Baizhu

Venti

Xiao

Lyney

Al Haitham

Albedo

This part of the list is a little weird for F2P players and whales. While some of these characters can do a decent job in playing their roles, they are not as broken as the characters mentioned in the SS tier.

B tier

Klee's gameplay (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the characters in the B tier:

Jean

Mona

Eula

Keqing

Klee

Tighnari

Cyno

These characters have fallen victim to the power creep or require multiple conditions to perform well. Hence, the upper-tier characters can serve much better with fewer investments.

C tier

Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in the lowest tier of the list include:

Diluc

Qiqi

Aloy

Dehya

These characters failed to stand the test of time and remained some of the weakest in their kit and output. Unless they are your favorite characters lore-wise, it is better to avoid wasting your materials building them.