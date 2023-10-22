5 strongest Genshin Impact characters according to lore

The power ranking of characters is always a popular topic of discussion among Genshin Impact fans. Over the years, the developer has released a ton of playable units, which include some of the strongest entities in the in-game universe. These are extremely powerful and capable of performing unimaginable feats, such as destroying islands and defeating other equally formidable units.

This article will feature five of the strongest playable characters in Genshin Impact. The list will be based on in-universe feats performed by them and the lore. Do note that their gameplay abilities won't be considered since these do not directly reflect what they can canonically do.

Note: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

Strongest playable Genshin Impact characters according to lore

5) Xiao

Xiao is the most powerful Adeptus (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiao is one of the oldest Adepti in Liyue, and he fought alongside Zhongli in the Archon War that took place over 2000 years ago, defeated several gods in the process. He is also the sole survivor of the five Yakshas, and has managed to remain sane even after all these years, while others lost their minds to corruption by the darkness.

Since the Archon War, Xiao has been defending Liyue from all the evils, fighting several strong demons and other creatures on a regular basis. On a related note, he is also referred to as the Conqueror of Demons by other Adepti as a sign of respect.

4) Nahida

Nahida can control dreams (Image via HoYoverse)

While Nahida is not the most physically gifted character in Genshin Impact, she is still one of the strongest because of her wisdom and other powers. The Dendro Archon has the power to control dreams and illusions, which is an extremely powerful ability. This was also shown during the fight against Scaramouche, when he lived through the same samsara cycle 168 times without even realizing it.

It is also worth mentioning that Raiden Ei holds Nahida in high regard and calls her a gentle god. The former mentions in her voice-over in Genshin Impact that the latter has the ability to perform feats beyond their imagination, and yet uses it to right the wrongs.

3) Raiden Shogun (Ei)

Raiden Shogun is extremely powerful (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun (Ei) is the Electro Archon and God of Eternity in Genshin Impact. Over the centuries, she has fought in countless wars and defeated many formidable enemies, which has earned her a ton of battle experience. One of Ei's most remarkable feats is her battle against Orobashi, where she split an entire island in half and killed the serpent god with one swing of her Musou no Hitotachi.

The aforementioned technique is also considered to be one of the most destructive abilities in all of Teyvat. Furthermore, it was revealed in Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest that Ei had not been using Musou Isshin at its full potential, and had only awakened it completely at the end of the quest. This means that Ei grew stronger after the Story Quest in Genshin Impact.

Raiden Ei's power is comparable to Zhongli's, but is ranked below him because the latter has more experience.

2) Zhongli

Zhongli is the strongest Archon (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli is considered to be the strongest Archon in Genshin Impact and has many feats under his name. He fought in the Archon War and killed many gods. During the battle, he also used the stone pillars in Guyun as lances to defeat Osial, displaying his strength. Additionally, he is capable of terraforming landscapes. For example, he raised Mt. Tianheng to move his people and create the Liyue Harbor.

All said and done, no one has challenged Zhongli and managed to defeat him yet. While he has stepped down from his role as the Archon, he is still one of the strongest entities present. However, it is questionable whether or not he can take on Raiden Ei's Musou no Hitotachi at its full strength, and this will always be a debate between the Genshin Impact fans.

1) Neuvillette

Neuvillette is the Hydro Dragon (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Fontaine Archon Quest, it was revealed that Neuvillette is the Hydro Sovereign, but is not at his full power. It should be noted that the Sovereigns used to be the rulers of the old world and they were unimaginably strong, even more than the Archons. Neuvillette demonstrated his strength for the first time in the Archon Quest when he knocked out Childe in his Foul Legacy form with ease.

In the following quest, Neuvillette also pushed back the Primordial Water and put a new seal on the gate. He prevented the Fortress of Meropide from getting flooded, once again showcasing his strength. While some of his Elemental powers are inside the Hydro Gnosis, he is still the strongest playable character in Genshin Impact, when taking the lore into account.