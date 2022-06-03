Genshin Impact 2.7 reveals all 5 Yakshas and their past

Genshin Impact has become one of the best gacha games for mobile and PC platforms in 2022. Despite their popularity in OSTs and character designs, developers have also given great importance to making the world of Tevyat feel like a real place filled with tons of history and lore.

One particular tale caught the most attention of the players, and that is the tale about the five legendary beasts, also known as the five Yakshas. Players already know Xiao, the last standing Yaksha, but the game says little about the rest.

Thankfully, the latest Archon Quests will reveal a lot of information about the remaining Yakshas and their appearance in Genshin Impact.

Note : The following article contains spoilers from the 2.7 Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act II "Perilous Trail."

Latest Archon Quests will reveal five Yaksha's appearance and their past in Genshin Impact

The latest patch 2.7 update released by Genshin Impact has brought a new Archon Quest Interlude Chapter called the Perilous Trail. The interlude chapter is divided into five segments, where the last three segments reveal new information about the Yakshas.

The following is everything that was revealed about Yaksha in the latest "Perilous Trail" Archon Quest Interlude Chapter:

Bosacius (Electro Yaksha)

Bosacius appearance (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bosacius was the leader and one of the eldest amongst all the Yakshas. He could control the power of thunder (Electro). Tired of the never-ending war and the accumulating karmic debt, Bosacius decided to leave the battlefield. He sealed all his treasures in the Minlin region of Liyue and disappeared.

Liyue became a battlefield once again when Khaenri'ahn sent their beasts. Bosacius was already on its last leg fighting the karmic debt and was ultimately overwhelmed by madness. He was drawn to the bloodshed and slaughter in the Chasm and joined the battle against Khaenri'ahn beasts.

Bosacius joined hands with a thaumaturge named Boyang and, with the power of a catalyst called Fantastic Compass, created a trap to seal all the Khaenri'ahn bests in Chasm's depths. While executing the trap, Bosacius and Boyang will make the ultimate sacrifice by trapping themselves along with the beasts.

Indarias (Pyro Yaksha)

Based on the backstory shown in "End of the Tunnel, Light," players can catch a glimpse of the Indarias.

Indarias (Image via Genshin Impact)

As part of the former five Yaskhas, Indarias too was summoned by Rex Lapis to fight against the remnants of the Archon War and had mastery over Pyro. The backstory cut-scene in the latest Archon Quests indicates that Indarias was a victim of karmic debt.

Unlike Bosacius, who was overwhelmed by madness, Indarias was overwhelmed with despair and lost herself to the darkness as she tragically passed away.

Bonanus (Hydro Yaksha) and Menogias (Geo Yaksha)

Bonanus and Menogias (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bonanus and Menogias were part of the former five Yakshas and were stronger than the rest of the lot. While Bonanus had mastery over Hydro, Menogias was a master of Geo. They are believed to have

The karmic debt has been shown to have various side effects on the victim. Bosacius' backstory cut-scene showed Bonanus and Menogias turning against each other after succumbing to the darkness. They are believed to have died battling each other.

Bonanus and Menogias succumbed to karmic debt (Image via Genshin Impact)

Alatus (Anemo Yaksha)

Xiao, formerly known as Alatus (Image via Genshin Impact)

Formerly known as Alatus, Xiao is the only remaining out of the former five Yakshas. Despite being a victim of karmic debt himself, Xiao has managed to fight the urge to succumb to the darkness or be overwhelmed by madness and despair.

Xiao stays away from people to keep them from being affected by his karmic debt and continues to protect Liyue from any danger.

