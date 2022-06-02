Genshin Impact Hard Pity and Soft Pity for Yelan and Xiao banner: Everything you need to know

Yelan and Xiao's banners in Genshin Impact are pretty hype-worthy, so it's only natural that some players might want to know more about Pity. There are two main types of Pity in the game:

Hard Pity

Soft Pity

Hard Pity is when a player is guaranteed to get a 5-star character, while Soft Pity is just an increased chance of obtaining a 5-star character. Soft Pity progressively increases the more a player doesn't pull a 5-star character at a certain point.

This article will briefly cover how Hard Pity and Soft Pity work with Yelan and Xiao's banners. Both use the same overall formula for obtaining a featured character, so the difference lies in whether the player wants either Yelan or Xiao.

What to know about Hard Pity and Soft Pity for Yelan and Xiao's banners in Genshin Impact 2.7

Related data on this topic (Image via Paimon.moe)

Paimon.moe is a website that documents stats related to players' pulls on banners. Here is a quick rundown of those stats:

50.59% of all players got the featured 5-star character on their 50:50

The Median for obtaining a 5-star character was 75 pulls

pulls Soft-Pity begins at 74 pulls

87 seems to be the Hard Pity, as no further number of pulls have any data

There is a bell curve with 77 pulls being the peak

The above data comes from 78,037 users and is constantly rising. Still, this high sample size gives players a general idea of how many pulls are necessary to get a specific 5-star character.

This data will likely change a little as more users submit their data.

What is Soft Pity in Genshin Impact?

Soft Pity is a term that refers to when a Genshin Impact player gets a higher chance of obtaining a featured 5-star character. This starts after a certain number of pulls without obtaining any 5-star character happens. According to Paimon.moe's data, it begins at the 74th pull.

If a player obtains a 5-star character, their Pity will reset, regardless of which 5-star character they receive. So if somebody gets Yelan or Xiao on their 70th summon, they won't get Soft Pity in four more pulls. Instead, they would have to do 73 more pulls without obtaining a 5-star character to get this type of Pity on their 74th Wish.

The blue line in Paimon.moe's graph indicates one's chances of pulling either Yelan or Xiao on their banners in Genshin Impact 2.7. That chance exponentially increases until it hits 100%.

What is Hard Pity in Genshin Impact?

Hard Pity is a term that just means a player is guaranteed to get a 5-star character on the next pull.

According to Paimon.moe's data, this happens on the 87th Wish. It resets after the player acquires a 5-star character.

What is 50:50 in Genshin Impact?

Depending on a player's Wish history, they will often come into a 50:50 scenario, where they have a 50% chance to pull either Yelan or Xiao on this banner.

"Winning the 50:50" means that Travelers got either of those two. "Losing the 50:50" means they got some 5-star character that wasn't featured (like Qiqi).

