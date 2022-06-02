How to get free 60 Primogems in Genshin Impact: New redeem code (June 1)

Players can rejoice as a new redeem code has been shared for Genshin Impact on June 1, 2022. Claiming the newly announced redeem code will reward players with 60 Primogems and five Adventurer Experience books.

While there are many ways to collect Primogems in-game, free Primogems are always welcomed with open arms. Not every player spends actual money on Genshin Impact, and it can be very difficult for F2P players to collect enough Primogems for summons. This is why the developers share redeem codes with the community, allowing players to obtain some Primogems for free easily.

Genshin Impact new redeem code in June 2022 for 60 Primogems

The new redeem code has been shared on the official Genshin Impact Discord. Now, it may not be possible for most readers to join Genshin Impact's official discord as the server is at max capacity. Fortunately, multiple credible sources have shared the code with the rest of the community on social media.

Here is the new redeem code shared on June 1, 2022, as well as the rewards players will receive after claiming it:

MTNUJBXDD72R: Primogems x 60 and Adventure Experience Books x 5

There is no information about the expiration date of the new redeem code. The new code could either be a permanent code or just another time-limited code that will be available for a few hours.

Either way, players are recommended to redeem the new codes released on June 1, 2022, as soon as possible.

Methods to claim redeem codes for Primogems

There are two ways to redeem codes for Primogems, either by entering the code in-game or by entering the code on the official redemption site. Both of these can be done in a few easy-to-follow steps.

Entering the redeem code on the official redemption site is much faster and eliminates the need to open the game. However, players will still have to claim the rewards from the in-game mailbox before they expire.

To redeem the code on the official redemption site, follow these steps:

Go to the official redemption site: genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift

Log in with the relevant HoYoverse account

Select the correct account server

Enter or paste the new redeem code in the "Enter Redemption Code" section

Press on "Redeem" to receive the rewards

Official redemption site to enter codes and claim rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

To redeem the code in-game, follow these steps:

Log in to Genshin Impact on a device

Open Paimon's menu to access the settings menu

Go to settings > Accounts > Redeem Code

Enter or paste the new code and click Exchange to receive rewards

Keep in mind that players will have to claim the redeem code rewards from the in-game mailbox. The rewards will expire after 29 days if they are not claimed from the in-game mailbox. Hence, players are advised to claim them without delay.

