Genshin Impact Danger All Around guide: How to solve the domain symbol puzzles

Genshin Impact's latest 2.7 patch update recently began the first event of this patch called Perilous Trail.

The event is linked to the new Archon Interlude as Travelers will continue to travel deeper inside The Chasm with familiar faces. After waiting for one whole day, travelers can finally start Part 3 of the Perilous Trail, also called "Danger All Around." They will get to explore a newly found illusory wall to find the City of Hidden Runes. Just like in previous parts, players will have to solve a puzzle in part 3, which is related to symbols this time.

Here is a guide on how players can solve the domain symbol puzzle of Perilous Trail in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to solve the domain symbol puzzles

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The new event "Perilous Trail" is about to begin!



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/75…



#GenshinImpact "Perilous Trail" Gameplay DetailsThe new event "Perilous Trail" is about to begin!See Full Details >>> "Perilous Trail" Gameplay DetailsThe new event "Perilous Trail" is about to begin!See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/75…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/4OUuj05YMi

When players enter the City of Hidden Runes, they will find themselves in a domain standing on a platform. The platform they arrive on contains a major hint on how they can solve the puzzle. The puzzle of part 3 "Dangers All Around" is related to symbols and light.

The middle part of the platform showcases four different symbols covered in different colors. The different colors used on the platform are:

Blue

Green

Yellow

Purple

To make it easier to understand, the whole puzzle must be divided into two parts. While Part One consists of matching symbols, the second part will consist of activating the symbols with a mechanism called "Lightshaper."

Different colored symbols on main platform (Image via Genshin Impact)

Part One: Matching the symbols with the colored symbol on the main platform

Genshin Impact will also provide players with a hint that matching the symbols is the key to solving this puzzle. However, it does not mention where to find the matching symbols.

Official hint provided to players in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fortunately, when players look around by moving the camera, they will find themselves surrounded by several platforms with different symbols and mechanisms on it. Although there are multiple symbols on each platform, each platform has a designated color. Hence, players will have to match the colored symbol on the initial platform with the colored platforms floating in the air.

There are four phase gates on each side of the main platform which players can use to travel between platforms. Once players travel to a designated platform, the platform with blue symbols, for example, players will then have to find all the symbols that match the blue symbol engraved on the main platform.

More hints about symbols (Image via Genshin Impact)

When players stand on the correct symbol, it will light up and nothing else happens. But if they stand on the wrong symbol, players will take damage. Since there is no time limit, players can take their time standing on all the correct symbols.

Part Two: Activate the large symbols with Lightshapers

Once all the correct symbols light up, they now have access to two mechanisms called the Lightshapers sitting in the middle of the floating platforms. However, enemies will spawn as soon as all the correct symbols light up and players will have to defeat them first to access the lightshaper mechanism.

Position and rotate the light beam to activate all symbols (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each lightshaper projects two beams of light, and the general idea is to activate two symbols together by hitting them with light beams. Players can also rotate the light beam to activate the large symbols. Repeat the same process with the second lightshaper as well. If everything is done correctly, it will trigger a small cutscene, highlighting one symbol in the main platform.

Players will have to go through this whole two-step process three more times to complete the entire puzzle. Completing the whole puzzle will trigger yet another cutscene where a new platform will emerge.

Travelers need to reach the platform where the ground has dissolved, which will trigger a final cutscene, and the Archon Interlude chapter of Genshin Impact will continue.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far