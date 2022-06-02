Genshin Impact Fantastic Puzzle guide for End of the Line quest domain

The Perilous Trail moves forward with its story as a new domain opens up on the third day of the Genshin Impact event. Players will have to complete the previous puzzle and the story of the new Archon Quest Interlude chapter.

This is the last puzzle domain that players have to solve to continue moving forward in the Archon Quest. Many players may find it hard to solve the puzzle since the game only provides subtle hints that are easy for most to miss. The latest puzzle requires players to mess with the flow of time of the domain as per their convenience to solve the puzzle.

Here is an easy guide for players to follow to complete the final puzzle domain in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to solve Fantastic puzzle in End of the Line quest

Players need to enter the new "Realm of Snarling Illusions" domain to find the final puzzle. A huge magical device can be seen on the horizon of the domain, which is later discovered to be the Fantastic Compass. The Fantastic Compass is a magical device that Yanfei was looking for inside The Chasm and it is also the key that will help players solve the final puzzle. Furthermore, there is also a mysterious gate that will help Genshin Impact players travel through time.

Two Fantastic Compasses and a gate can be seen (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can also find a miniature version of the Fantastic Compass half-buried inside the ground. Genshin Impact players will have to fight two waves of Treasure Hoarders with Yanfei before interacting with the Compass. The needles of the Fantastic Compass can be moved forwards or backwards, allowing them to alter the flow of time within the domain. Players can move into the past or future of the space on which the domain has been created.

The first step is to move the needle forward and go through the gate. Defeat the Fatui Skirmishers as players can only control Yelan and Yanfei. Go through the gate once again and investigate all the changes in the domain. Players will also find a gate that they need to open using the lever.

Next, move the needle of the Compass forward and pass through the gate again to move forward in time. In the new timezone of the domain, if players find that the Compass is getting blocked by a tree, they must then move the needle of the Compass backwards and go through the gate to find the tree as a sapling and destroy it.

Break the tree in the past so it does not exist in the future (Image via Genshin Impact)

Keep moving the needle forward and passing through the gate until a cutscene of Xiao appears. Players will get to control Xiao and will have to survive until the end of the battle.

After the battle, players will find that the Fantastic Compass has been relocated to the inside of a blocked tunnel. If the Compass cannot be approached because of a tunnel gate, then players need to go to the previous area and open the tunnel gate using the lever.

Unfortunately, the needle cannot move forward anymore, so players will need to move it backwards instead. Move the needle backwards twice and move through the gate. Players will then enter a new space with another cutscene. Move the needle backwards again before passing through the gate. This time, players will end up in a space that appears to be the Abyss.

Here, a small cutscene will play as Travelers will see their twin siblings and will have to run behind them. Chasing after them for a few seconds will trigger a final cutscene where they will find the actual Fantastic Compass. Exit the space to find a Precious Chest waiting for Genshin Impact players before leaving the domain.

