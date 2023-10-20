Genshin Impact fans suspect miHoYo might be using AI for web event animations

The recent Genshin Impact web event, Glad Tidings From Afar, has been accused of using AI for its animations. For example, one such Reddit post by u/barnalorca on the game's official subreddit has already gotten over 1.6K upvotes in just two hours since this discussion started. Some familiar stickers have animations in that web event, but they look slightly uncanny.

AI technology is continually growing, and the ethical greyness surrounding it will inevitably lead to some people strongly disliking it. Thus, it's unsurprising that some people have criticized the latest Genshin Impact web event. It doesn't help that the animations are questionably made, AI or not.

Note: There is currently no confirmation that such animations were made with AI technology. Nonetheless, the common online opinion suggests such, with those reactions posted below.

Some Genshin Impact fans react to the recent web event's weird animations: Was AI involved?

The animations shown in this Reddit post include:

Tighnari

Yelan

Yun Jin

Diona

Klee

Diona (again)

Some of them are of higher quality than others. For example, the second Diona animation is peculiar in that the hair on her forehead keeps sliding up and down. One would think perhaps her eyebrows should be moving or something else since this doesn't come across as natural.

Yun Jin's blinking also seems odd since one of her eyes is already closed, yet that closed eye is still moving unnaturally. Let's look at what other Redditors have said about this web event, much of which will allege the involvement of AI.

Several points about AI are mentioned in the above embeds consisting of comments from the same Genshin Impact Reddit post involving the viral accusation. The general gist of these reactions is that many Travelers find the quality of the moving stickers underwhelming. Some people also hope that miHoYo doesn't invest more in AI technology, especially if it leads to work like this.

It is worth mentioning that the AI movement has gradually become more popular throughout the past year. That has inevitably increased the discussions about anything that shares similar characteristics to what gamers deem to be generated by a machine.

More reactions

More reactions can be seen here of varying emotions. The first one is yet another example of a Genshin Impact player just wanting to get rid of AI art overall. Interestingly, the next two are of people who assume it wasn't made by artificial intelligence.

One person thinks it's tweening, while another just says it might have been bad animations. These opinions are less prevalent than AI-use accusations, so they are worth bringing up here.

It is worth noting that this Genshin Impact web event became active on October 20, 2023, with the allegations of AI-animated stickers appearing several hours after its debut. Readers can easily find more accusations on Reddit, Twitter, or other social media sites.

The web event is functional, even with the weird animations. miHoYo is yet to comment on the current controversy, although it is worth noting that this drama only started to gain traction within a few hours of this article being written. More developments could occur in the upcoming days, so stay tuned for further Genshin Impact news.