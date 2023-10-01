Genshin Impact Scenes from Life in Meropide quest guide

Scenes from Life in Meropide is a series of sub-quests in the main Unfinished Comedy quest line in Genshin Impact 4.1. You must complete all of them to obtain Credit Coupons, a special currency system that only works in the Fortress of Meropide and can be used to buy several in-game items. Additionally, there are 12 such quests that you must complete side by side with Unfinished Comedy.

Finishing the Scenes from Life in Meropide series will also reward you with a good amount of Primogems. This article will list all 12 sub-quests and guide you on how to complete them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All 12 Scenes from Life in Meropide quest guide

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Safe Operation

Operate the valve to open Supply Warehouse 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first quest in the series is Safe Operation, which can be unlocked after meeting up with Caterpillar in Genshin Impact's Game of the Rich main quest line.

Follow the quest navigation and go to the Abandoned Production Zone. In the middle of the room, you will find a device that you must operate to open Supply Warehouse 1. Keep rotating the valve until it matches the image above.

Open the door using the device (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, take one of the Gear Drivetrain and head into the tunnel. You will reach a small room with another device. Install the Gear Drivetrain and operate it to open the door.

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Dead End

Dead End (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dead End quest can be unlocked only on the second day of Game of the Rich main story in Genshin Impact. To unlock it, talk to Galvaryet in the Dormitory Block. The quest is really short and simple. You just need to follow the quest navigation, talk to two NPCs, pick up an energy storage cell, and place it near a device in the quest.

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Treat the Symptoms

Go to the lower level Production Zone (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the lower level of the Production Zone on the third day of the Game of the Rich quest in Genshin Impact. Talk to the NPC named Lechlade on the right side of the teleport waypoint to start the quest. To complete this, you need to get Pure Water from Arderne.

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Fist of Fury

Defeat Nizami in a fight (Image via HoYoverse)

Find Nizami in the Rag and Bone shop in the Administrative Area on the third day of the Game of the Rich quest in Genshin Impact. Defeat the NPC in a fight and complete the Scenes From Life in Meropide: Fist of Fury.

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Chit-Chat

Talk to Nakul (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the Dormitory Block on the final day of the Game of The Rich and talk to Nakul. Next, follow the quest navigation and negotiate with the person behind the door to obtain Credit Coupons.

Scenes from Life in Meropide: A Raw Deal

Talk to Decembre (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Dormitory Block in the Fortress of Meropide and head to the mail room on the other side of the waypoint. Talk to Decembre and start the quest. There is no special task in A Raw Deal, and all you need to do is talk to the NPC.

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Unfinished Task

Talk to Nelly on the final day of Game of the Rich (Image via HoYoverse)

On the final day of the Game of the Rich, teleport to the lower-level Production Zone and go left to ride the elevator to the upper floor. After getting out of the lift, go left and look for the NPC called Nelly. Approach her to start this Genshin Impact quest. Next, follow the quest navigation to meet up with an NPC guard and follow him.

Scenes from Life in Meropide: The Art of Negotiation

Buy the Art of Negotiation book (Image via HoYoverse)

Note that the Art of Negotiation and all the quests after this entry can only be unlocked after completing the Unfinished Comedy World Quest in Genshin Impact. After the daily reset in real life, go to the Rag and Bone shop near the Administrative Area and buy The Art of Negotiation book from Alvard. Next, head back to the reception desk in the Administrative Area and talk to Monglane.

This will complete the quest and unlock a hidden achievement Non-Zero-Sum Game.

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Every Debt Has a Creditor

Talk to Galvaryet in the admin floor (Image via HoYoverse)

After a daily reset in real life, head to the Administrative Zone and head south to meet Galvaryet. Next, operate the nearby device to read the graffiti on the wall and follow the quest navigation to complete the Every Debt Has a Creditor quest in Genshin Impact.

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Visible Hands

Talk to Decembre (Image via HoYoverse)

Visible Hands can only be unlocked after completing Every Debt Has a Creditor quest in Genshin Impact. To trigger this, teleport to the lower-level Production Zone and talk to Decembre. Next, go to the mine shaft and defeat all the enemies.

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Memories

Listen to each speaker individually (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete Visible Hands and wait for the daily reset to unlock the Memories quest. To trigger it, head to the northwest part of the upper-level Production Zone and look for three active speakers. You must listen to each speaker individually, which you can do by disabling two speakers at the same time and then disabling the active one before enabling the next. This will trigger the hidden quest.

Next, head over to the Rift of Erosion and talk to Clynes. Completing this quest will also unlock a hidden achievement, The Superfluous Man's Account.

Scenes from Life in Meropide: An Actor's Training

Sit on the chair in the admin zone (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final Scene from Life in Meropide World Quest in Genshin Impact. To unlock it, you must finish the Visible Hands and wait for the daily reset. Teleport to the Administrative Area and head over to the opposite side. You will find a chair next to the NPC guard. Just sit on it and wait for a while. This will automatically trigger the quest.