Both Brains and Brawn is a hidden World Quest in Genshin Impact's new Fortress of Meropide region. To unlock this, you must first complete the Unfinished Comedy series, which is also located in the underground prison facility. Luckily, the quest itself is short; you just need to help two NPC win their fights in the Pankration Ring in the Fortress of Meropide.

Completing the Both Brains and Brawn World Quest in Genshin Impact will reward you with 40 Primogems, 900 Credit Coupons, and a few other in-game items. Below is a step-by-step guide to complete this hidden storyline in the underground prison.

Genshin Impact: Both Brains and Brawn World Quest Complete guide

'Both Brains and Brawn' quest location (Image via HoYoVerse)

As mentioned earlier, you must first complete the Unfinished Comedy series to unlock Both Brains and Brawn World Quest in Genshin Impact. To trigger the hidden storyline, go to the main entrance of the Fortress of Meropide. Then, head southwest and approach NPCs called Roussimoff and Genevieve. This will automatically trigger the quest. Refer to the image above for the exact location.

Once that is done, follow the quest navigation and look for Poiret. Next, go to the Pankration Ring on the lower floor. If you don't know where it is, follow the navigation. On that note, once you reach the floor where the Pankration Ring is located, put a portable waypoint because you will need to come here several times during the quest.

Fight #1

Spam Poiret's Q (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have reached the arena, talk to Roussimoff and start the first fight. You must help Genevieve and Poiret win the battle. Simply spam the latter's Q ability. You have to win the fight to continue the quest in Genshin Impact. Thus, even if you lose, the quest will ask you to retry again.

Break all the wooden boxes in the room (Image via HoYoverse)

After the match, head to the Rag and Bone shop near the main entrance of the Fortress of Meropide, located on the upper floor. Once you reach, talk to Goncourt. Next, destroy all the wooden boxes and collect the props. This will trigger a cutscene. After this, use the portable waypoint and head back to the Pankration Ring for the next fight.

Fight #2

Use E to break his shield (Image via HoYoverse)

You will face the Cryo Fatui Skirmisher for the second fight in this Genshin Impact quest. Once again, spam Q during the entire fight. After his HP reaches a certain point, he will deploy a shield. Use E a few times to trigger a melt reaction, which will break his shield and neutralize him for a while. Take this opportunity to defeat the enemy.

Aim at the drums and break them (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, use the south waypoint in the Fortress of Meropide and follow the quest navigation. Once you have reached the destination, you need to perform a simple task. Stand in the position and break all the storage drums using your Normal Attacks, as per quest requirements. Then, adjust the in-game time and head back to the arena for the next fight.

Fight #3

Spam Q and E to trigger reactions (Image via HoYoverse)

You will face a Nobushi in the third fight. Just spam Q and E to trigger melt and freeze reactions and defeat the enemy. After the match, follow the quest navigation and meet up with Genevieve and others. Next, head to the production zone using the north waypoint in the Fortress of Meropide. Once you reach the destination, a cutscene will trigger, and a few Pneumousia relays will spawn.

You must solve the puzzle by hitting the relays with opposite pneuma and ousia energies. After this, another cutscene will trigger. Adjust the time in Genshin Impact and head back to the arena.

Fight #4

Spam Q and E again (Image via HoYoverse)

In the fourth battle, you will face two Clockwork Mekas. Once again, spam Q and E to trigger reactions and defeat the opponents. However, the fight won't end here. There are two more rounds in which you must defeat Rousimoff and three Clockwork Meka Dogs, respectively. Defeat them using the same strategy.

This will conclude the hidden Both Brains and Brawn World Quest in Genshin Impact, rewarding you with 40 Primogems and other in-game items.