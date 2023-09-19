Genshin Impact players might come across several Pneumousia Relay Stations while exploring the Fontaine region. The name might confuse some travelers since the game itself doesn't mention the station. These are actually large tower-like structures, and players can often find a sealed chest and a Pneumousia puzzle nearby, along with a few Clockwork Meka enemies guarding the location. Solving the puzzle unlocks the chest, which rewards Primogems.

There are a total of eight Pneumousia Relay Stations in the Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine map. You can find the locations of all of them in this article. Do carry a strong exploration party since you will encounter a good amount of formidable enemies.

Genshin Impact: All eight Pneumousia Relay Stations in Fontaine

Relay Station #1

One Relay Station is located near Marcotte Station (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Marcotte Station and head towards the northwest direction. You will find the Pneumousia Relay Station near the base of the hill. Defeat all the enemies and solve the puzzle to unseal the Remarkable Chest, worth five Primogems.

Relay Station #2

Go to the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint on the mountain in the West Slopers of Mont Automnequi and head north. You will find another sealed Remarkable Chest near the Pneumousia Relay Station, worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact. Solve the puzzle to collect it.

Relay Station #3

South waypoint in the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi (Image via HoYoverse)

For the third Pneumousia Relay Station, teleport to the waypoint in the south of West Slopes of Mont Automnequi and look to your left. Luckily, the station is very close to the waypoint. This time, you will find an Exquisite Chest guarded by three Clockwork Meka enemies. Defeat them and solve the Pneumousia puzzle.

Relay Station #4

This one is located in south Elynas (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in the south of Elynas region. Just turn around, and you will able to see the Pneumousia Relay Station. Once again, you will find an Exquisite Chest guarded by a couple of Clockwork Meka enemies. Defeat them and get the chest.

Relay Station #5

Teleport to the other side of the mountain in south Elynas (Image via HoYoverse)

There is another waypoint on the other side of the mountain in south Elynas from your previous location. Teleport there and head north. You should be able to spot the Pneumousia Relay Station even from the waypoint's location. Solve the nearby relay puzzle, and it will spawn a Common Chest.

Relay Station #6

Teleport to the mountain peak and glide west (Image via HoYoverse)

This Relay Station is located in the middle of the Elynas region. Unfortunately, there is no teleport waypoint nearby. The fastest way to get there would be to teleport to the peak of the mountain in the middle of Elynas and glide west. Solve the relay puzzle, and it will give you a Common Chest worth two Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Relay Station #7

This is the last Relay Station in Elynas (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the closest waypoint in the north direction from your previous location and then head east. You will be able to spot the Relay Station easily from the waypoint. It is guarded by two Clockwork Mekas. Defeat them and solve the puzzle. This will spawn an Exquisite Chest in Genshin Impact.

Relay Station #8

Go to the Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the northwesternmost waypoint in the Court of Fontaine. From there, head southwest. Refer to the Genshin Impact map above for the Pneumousia Relay Station's exact location. This one has a few Clockwork Meka enemies guarding a Precious Chest.