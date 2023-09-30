How to obtain Credit Coupons in Genshin Impact Unfinished Comedy quest

Genshin Impact's Unfinished Comedy series has a quest known as Game of the Rich, requiring several hundred Credit Coupons at a time. This currency isn't something most Travelers would have due to how niche it is. It's mainly used for the Game of the Rich quest, where you need 1400 to finish Games of the Rich. Travelers have two main ways to collect them.

The first (and also the most recommended) suggestion is to complete the Scenes from Life in Meropide quests. There are several to do, each giving you 280 (although not all will be unlocked right away). You would only need to do five of these quests to finish Unfinished Comedy's Game of the Rich in Genshin Impact.

Second, you can get 30 Credit Coupons from chests. The quests are easy, so let's focus on that.

How to get Credit Coupons in Genshin Impact to complete Unfinished Comedy

You can do some quests or open chests to help Caterpillar and his friends (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the quests you can do to earn Credit Coupons before finishing Unfinished Comedy in Genshin Impact:

Scenes from Life in Meropide: A Raw Deal

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Chit-Chat

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Dead End

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Fists of Fury

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Safe Operation

Scenes from Life in Meropide: The Art of Negotiation

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Treat the Symptoms

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Unfinished Task

Upon beating them all, you would get 2,520 Credit Coupons, which is far more than necessary. Select any of the five easiest to earn enough to finish Game of the Rich. For example:

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Safe Operation: Do a simple rotating mechanism puzzle and deliver a gear.

Do a simple rotating mechanism puzzle and deliver a gear. Scenes from Life in Meropide: Dead End: Talk to an NPC and move a device to a terminal.

Talk to an NPC and move a device to a terminal. Scenes from Life in Meropide: A Raw Deal: Talk to an NPC and leave the mail room.

Talk to an NPC and leave the mail room. Scenes from Life in Meropide: Chit-Chat: Talk to an NPC and negotiate with them.

Talk to an NPC and negotiate with them. Scenes from Life in Meropide: Fists of Fury: You just talk to and defeat a weak NPC.

Quests like Every Debt Has a Creditor aren't listed here since you must beat Unfinished Comedy in Genshin Impact to do them, defeating the purpose of suggesting them here in the first place. Don't forget that you can also open some chests for some Credit Coupons if you're up for that.

Use of Credit Coupons after Unfinished Comedy

Genshin Impact players only need this currency to beat Game of the Rich. Other quests in the Unfinished Comedy series do not require it. If you have some spare ones, you can use them at the Rag and Bone Shop in the southeastern part of the Fortress of Meropide.

Alvard is an NPC that offers you rewards tied to various furnishings and TCG-related items for your Credit Coupons. Alternatively, you can visit Welfare Meals to get certain foods and recipes. Don't forget to do all Scenes from Life in Meropide quests and open the chests in the Fortress of Meropide to obtain everything.

