Genshin Impact 4.1 hidden teleport waypoint locations and unlock guide

The Genshin Impact 4.1 update has released two areas: Liffey Region and Fontaine Research Institute. Travelers can unlock 22 teleport waypoints on the new map, including the underwater and underground waypoints. However, five of them are hidden and don't appear on the map when it is unlocked after interacting with the Statue of The Seven. These usually give access to some hidden locations in the region and help a lot in exploration.

The article will reveal the locations of all five hidden waypoints and assist you in locating them. Doing so will also help in activating all 22 waypoints in the new Fontaine map and unlock an achievement worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

All five Fontaine hidden teleport waypoints in Genshin Impact 4.1

Waypoint #1

Teleport to the waypoint near Millennial Pearl Seahorse. (Image via HoYoverse)

The first waypoint is located in a secret location in the Liffey region. To get there, teleport to the waypoint near the Millennial Pearl Seahorse boss and head over to the other side of the cave. Refer to the image above for the exact spot. There is a pool in this location, and you must dive into it.

Use the turbulent rings to swim faster until you reach the end of the underwater tunnel. You will immediately get a prompt of the waypoint. Get out of the water to unlock it and get the free five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Unlock Fortress of Meropide

Stay in the light for five seconds. (Image via HoYoverse)

Before unlocking the remaining waypoints, you must first enter the Fortress of Meropide. While you can unlock this area by doing the third act of Fontaine's Archon Quest, there is another way to get in without doing the main quest.

Teleport to the underwater waypoint shown in the image above and head towards iron structures with searchlights. You must get under the light and wait for five seconds.

This will automatically teleport you to the reception in the Fortress of Meropide and unlock the Unfinished Comedy World Quest series. You must accept it for all the teleport icons to appear on the Genshin Impact map.

Waypoint #2

Go to the reception and turn around. (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have arrived at the Administrative Area of the Fortress of Meropide, turn around and follow the path until you reach the elevator. Refer to the map above for the directions.

Next, use the elevator and go to the Reception Area. It is a long way down, so it will take a while to get there. Once you have reached the location, head straight, and you should be able to find the waypoint.

Waypoint #3

Dormitory Block waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport back to the Administrative Area of the Fortress of Meropide and head south until you reach the elevator that goes up. Activate it to go to the next floor.

Once you have reached the destination, get out of the elevator, and you will find the waypoint in the Dormitory Block right in front of you. Unlock it to get another five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Waypoint #4

Production Zone - Lower level (Image via HoYoverse)

Once again, teleport back to the Administrative Area of the Fortress of Meropide and head over to the other side of the floor. There is an elevator that goes down to the Production Zone (lower level). Get in and activate the lift. Once you have reached the destination, go left, and you should be able to spot the waypoint.

Waypoint #5

Abandoned Production Zone (Image via HoYoverse)

The final hidden waypoint is located in the Abandoned Production Zone. It can be unlocked automatically by doing the Unfinished Comedy World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Activating all 22 waypoints in the new Fontaine region will unlock an achievement worth five Primogems.