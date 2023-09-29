Genshin Impact: Central Laboratory Ruins Teleport Waypoint location and how to unlock it

Genshin Impact version 4.1 is officially here with new foes and challenges. The addition of the new Statue of Seven and smaller Teleport waypoints that players can use to fast travel around the map of Tevyat is also quite exciting. However, since Teleport waypoints can sometimes be located in unusual spots, Travellers have a tendency to get confused.

The Ce­ntral Laboratory Teleport Waypoint can be found on one of the floating cubes in the ne­wly introduced region. To reach this Teleport waypoint, you must first unlock the Statue of Se­ven, which is located in the north-e­ast corner of the Court of Fontaine. Once you activate the Statue of Seve­n, two sub-regions will become accessible — the New Fontaine Rese­arch Institute and the Central Laboratory Ruins.

This article will clarify the quickest route to Central Laboratory's Teleport Waypoint, so you can save some time.

How to locate the Teleport of Central Laboratory in Genshin Impact and unlock it (fastest way)

Marked location of a Teleport Waypoint (Image via Genshin Impact)

Quickly travel to the Teleport Waypoint located on a mountain north of the New Fontaine Research Institute. Climb the peak gradually. Once you reach the peak, use your character's skill to jump. If you don't have a character like Venti or Kazuha, you can use the Wind Catcher, a free item. Glide in the direction of the right Big Cube. Enter the watery cube from any side. Inside the cube, swim upwards. You'll then find the teleport waypoint on your left.

Hu Tao beside the mentioned Teleport Waypoint (Image via Genshin Impact)

This will allow you to unlock the Teleport waypoint in Fontaine, making it easier to navigate the area in the game after the update.

Another way to reach the Teleport waypoint

Marked location on the map from where the stairs start to the Cube (Image via Genshin Impact)

If you want to take your time and enjoy the sights, you can take another route to unlock the Teleport waypoint.

Teleport to the New Fontaine Research waypoint.

Proceed eastward to a tiny hill where the staircase begins. Along the way, you may come across several chests and monsters.

Hu Tao at the start location of the stairs (Image via Genshin Impact)

When you reach the first cube, jump inside, swim upward, and then solve an easy challenge that requires you to pop bubbles in the correct order. A portal will appear each time you pop the bubbles, allowing you to move on to the next cube.

After making a full circuit, you will ultimately arrive at the cube you need to unlock the Teleport waypoint.

Players unlocked portals after solving the bubble puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

This method can be tedious for some as it consumes time and resources, but you should have no problem getting the job done.