Wuthering Waves free characters: 5 leaked characters and S-rank obtainables

Wuthering Waves is one of the most popular upcoming gacha games. It is a new action RPG where players will be able to explore a post-apocalyptic world. Luckily, there have been several leaks, unveiling a ton of stuff that Rovers (the main character) can expect from the game when it releases. According to the beta leaks, players can look forward to five free 4-star characters and one guaranteed 5-star unit from the beginner's banner.

There will also likely be some additional rewards from the developer, Kuro Games. Here's everything fans need to know about the freebies in Wuthering Waves.

Note: The information is based on the beta leaks, and is thus subject to change.

Wuthering Waves to reward players with free characters, 5-star weapon, and more on its release, as per leaks

Wuthering Waves is an upcoming open-world game with amazing visuals and exciting characters. It is expected to be the next big anime action RPG, and many fans are looking forward to playing it. Fortunately, it looks like the future Rovers can also expect a lot of free rewards when the title releases.

Yuanwu, Sanhua, Chixia, Yangyang, and Bailian (Image via Kuro Games)

According to the latest beta leaks, courtesy of @Raijin2422, fans will be able to obtain five 4-star characters for free. Here is a list:

Yuanwu (event)

Sanhua (event)

Chixia (story)

Yangyang (story)

Bailian (story)

Yuanwu and Sanhua will be available for free in the game's events. Meanwhile, the other three will reportedly be obtainable from the main story. In addition to this, it seems that Rovers will also be able to pull at least one guaranteed 5-star character from the newbie banner.

The leaks also suggest that there will be a free 5-star weapon selector, allowing Rovers to choose any one of their choice. However, they must at least be level 45 to unlock this feature. In addition, Legendary Echoes will be given away for free. For those unaware, Echoes are collectibles that are obtained after defeating monsters, and they offer special abilities to the character.

The officials are also expected to give away a few additional rewards via in-game mail to celebrate the game's release.

Potential release

Kuro Games is yet to announce Wuthering Waves' exact release date, but it is speculated that player will get their hands on it on 2024. Since the Chinese NDA beta has also ended, the officials are expected to reveal more details soon.