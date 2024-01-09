5 best action RPG games to play while waiting for Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong, set to release in August 2024, marks the debut of the first triple-A game to be released by Chinese developer Game Science. People have been anticipating the release of this amazing souls-like action RPG for quite some time. The game is heavily influenced by Chinese mythology, and players take on the role of Sun Wukong in an epic adventure set in ancient China for an immersive gaming experience.

All the gameplay footage for Black Myth: Wukong looks fantastic. The combat looks crisp, and the world is mesmerizing. However, it is still pretty far from its release date. Till then, here are five action RPG games you can play while waiting for Black Myth: Wukong.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, and three other best action RPG games to play while waiting for Black Myth: Wukong

1) The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

When people think of an open-world RPG, The Witcher 3 is often the first game that pops into mind. This game put Polish studio CD Projekt Red on the map. The RPG elements are excellent, and the world feels full of life. Even though The Witcher 3 can disappoint due to its clunky combat, it is still one of the best RPGs ever made.

You can pour hours upon hours into the game without ever getting bored. Exploring the world feels surreal and is often very rewarding. Additionally, the world is littered with side-quests of the highest quality. The Witcher 3 is CD Projekt Red's masterpiece and is the best way to kill time while you wait for the release of Black Myth: Wukong

2) Bloodborne

Bloodborne. (Image via Sony Computer Entertainment)

Platform: PlayStation 4

Bloodborne offers an experience like no other souls-like, not even the ones released by FromSoftware. What sets this apart is its combat, where Dark Souls rewards you for being patient, Bloodborne does it for your aggression. The gothic city of Yharnam is an amazing setting and is downright creepy to the point that you'll feel like you're playing a horror game.

The art is a sight to behold; the soundtrack does a great job of immersing the player. The story is hard to follow and mainly told through the environment, but it is worth pursuing. Bloodborne is a remarkable experience and worth playing if you're waiting for Black Myth: Wukong.

3) Elden Ring

Elden Ring. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC

Elden Ring is one of the best games of all time. It was FromSoftware's first attempt at an open-world game, and the developer knocked it out of the park. The Lands Between are vast and full of possibilities. You take on the role of a tarnished as you set out on a quest to become an Elden Lord.

Unlike past games where the players were left to fend for themselves, Elden Ring does a little bit of hand-holding but never lets it get overbearing. The combat is impressive; the game provides enough variety of weapons and classes to fit just about any style of play. Moreover, this game has so much content that you will find new things to do on all of your playthroughs.

While you wait for Black Myth: Wukong, consider giving Elden Ring a chance.

4) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC

If you're looking to scratch the itch for a Chinese adventure, give Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty a go. The combat is extremely engaging, and its intensity will keep you on your toes. The boss fights in this game are some of the best in the genre. The game does suffer from some lag issues, but it shouldn't disregard the fantastic job that Team Ninja has done with this title.

The game is heavily influenced by Nioh and Nioh 2, but that is to be expected, considering these games were all developed by Team Ninja. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gets some undeserved hate, but it is definitely worth your time. Give it a go while you wait for Black Myth: Wukong.

5) Lies of P

Lies of P. (Image via NEOWIZ)

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Mac OS, and PC

NEOWIZ knocked it out of the park with Lies of P. The game is heavily inspired by Carlo Collodi's Pinnochio and even goes as far as to make lying a core mechanic. The city of Krat has become run down by frenzied puppets, and it is up to you to save the day. The multiple areas in the game are well-designed and feel very close to the areas of Dark Souls.

Even the combat borrows things from other souls-like games such as Bloodborne and Sekiro. The inspiration from Hidetaka Miyazaki's work can be found throughout the game, but it does enough to make an identity of its own. Lies of P is hard not to recommend. You should give it a whirl if you need some Action RPG while waiting for Black Myth: Wukong.

