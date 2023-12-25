Best souls-like games set to release in 2024 - Rise of the Ronin, Black Myth: Wo Kong, and more

The souls-like genre has seen a massive increase in popularity since the early days of Demon's Souls, and the original Dark Souls. Although souls-likes started as a fairly niche genre, with some stellar releases during the seventh and eighth console generations, it steadily gained a footing among fans and the mainstream gaming audience.

The souls-like genre was initially pioneered by FromSoftware via their Dark Souls Trilogy of games. Over the years, other studios have created some truly remarkable souls-like experiences, such as Deck13's The Surge 2, Team Ninja's Nioh series, and most recently, Neowiz and Round 8 Studios' Lies of P.

2024 is also going to see some incredible souls-like releases, from the highly anticipated Journey to the West-inspired Black Myth: Wu Kong to Team Ninja's latest PlayStation 5 exclusive, Rise of the Ronin. Here are some of the best souls-like releases that you should keep an eye out for in 2024.

Note: This is an in-progress list, and we will be adding new entries as more games are announced.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Black Myth: Wukong, Rise of the Ronin, and other exciting souls-like titles set to release in 2024

1) Black Myth: Wukong (August 20, 2024)

Currently slated for an August 20, 2024 release, Black Myth: Wukong is easily one of the year's most anticipated games. This is partly due to the game's incredibly fascinating art style and the creative use of the "Journey to the West" source material while also narrating an original story. Black Myth: Wukong also employs a very flashy combat system.

While details on Black Myth: Wukong's gameplay are fairly limited, judging by the pre-release trailers, as well as the media preview, the game seems to employ a combat system that's very similar to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, with emphasis on counter-attacks, and parries. Black Myth: Wukong is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

2) Rise of the Ronin (March 22, 2024)

Team Ninja has been one of the most consistent studios out there and has been delivering some really good souls-like experiences one after another. From Nioh to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja has slowly made their name as one of the best souls-like developers out there. As such, their upcoming title, Rise of the Ronin, comes with very high expectations.

What makes Rise of the Ronin even more special is the game being Team Ninja's very first current-gen exclusive release, as well as their first foray into the open-world genre. While Rise of the Ronin will be much more grounded than Team Ninja's previous titles, it'll still employ a similar flashy and challenging combat system as Nioh and Wo Long.

Rise of the Ronin is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

3) Flintlock (2024)

Flintlock is the next title coming from A44 Games, the developers behind the niche survival game Ashen. Although details regarding the game are very limited, A44 did reveal some key information regarding the game's combat system back when it was first revealed. According to A44, Flintlock will employ a combat system similar to Elden Ring or Sekiro.

Players will have the choice of using melee weapons as well as firearms, both of which will serve specific purposes in combat. Most of Flintlock's combat will revolve around depleting the enemy's armor/stagger bar to eventually deal a critical attack. The game's setting seems to be a mix between fantasy and real-world historical periods.

Flintlock is scheduled to be released in 2024, with no confirmed release date yet. The game is scheduled to release as a cross-gen title coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.