Wuthering Waves system requirements: Minimum, and recommended specs

The Wuthering Waves system requirements were spotted recently via the official Epic Games store page of the game. Developer Kuro Games and Epic Games stealthily released a storefront page for Wuthering Waves yesterday (March 9, 2024), leading many to speculate on a potential official release date reveal. To that extent, the webpage has been updated with the game’s system requirements as well.

Read on to learn more about the minimum and recommended Wuthering Waves system requirements.

Wuthering Waves system requirements reportedly spotted

The following lists detail the estimated Wuthering Waves system requirements. Remember that these requirements are not indicative of the final version of the game and are likely pulled from the newest closed beta test of Wuthering Waves. As such, they are expected to change at a moment’s notice in the future.

Minimum:

OS Version : Windows 10 or Windows 11 64-bit operating system

: Windows 10 or Windows 11 64-bit operating system CPU : Intel i5 (9th Gen) or AMD Ryzen 2700

: Intel i5 (9th Gen) or AMD Ryzen 2700 RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB GPU : Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 570

: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 570 Storage: 30 GB minimum

Recommended:

OS Version : Windows 10 or Windows 11 64-bit operating system

: Windows 10 or Windows 11 64-bit operating system CPU : Intel i7 (9th Gen) or AMD Ryzen 3700

: Intel i7 (9th Gen) or AMD Ryzen 3700 RAM : 16GB or above

: 16GB or above GPU : Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD RX 5700 XT or better

: Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD RX 5700 XT or better Storage: 30 GB and above

Additionally, the following languages are confirmed to be supported during launch:

Chinese Simplified (Audio)

Japanese (Audio)

Korean (Audio)

English (Audio)

The following subtitles/text are also supported on launch:

English

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Japanese

Korean

French

German

Spanish (Spain)

Wuthering Waves is an upcoming action-adventure RPG from developer and publisher Kuro Games of Punishing Gray Raven fame. It is an open-world title with a focus on traversal and combat, set to release as an entirely free-to-play game sometime later this year.

Wuthering Waves is confirmed to be released for the PC and mobile (Android and iOS) platforms, with no mention of a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S port yet.