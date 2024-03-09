Wuthering Waves listed in Epic Games Store ahead of official launch date reveal

Wuthering Waves' release date has been one of the hottest topics among the gacha community ever since the CBT 2.0 started on February 19, 2024. Kuro Games' upcoming open-world RPG is among the most anticipated games for the year and from the looks of it, it would be playable soon. While leaks regarding the game's release window have been out for a while, it seems that we finally got some official confirmation.

Wuthering Waves is set to release on May 30, 2024, on PC, PlayStation, and Mobile devices. While Kuro Games has yet to reveal its plan and release date, this news might have sparked hope for many who have been waiting to play the game since it was first showcased on May 26, 2022.

This article will cover more details about the release of Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves' official Epic Games Store page hints at the game's release window in May

Wuthering Waves is expected to launch on May 30, 2024. This information is available via the Epic Games Store's official page for the game when searching for its release date through Google.

The page for Kuro Games' upcoming action-adventure title is already up in the Epic Games Store, and you can wishlist it to be notified when the game becomes available for the PC.

A leak appeared a few days ago on the r/WutheringWavesLeaks subreddit that claimed that the game would launch within two months. From what we know about the official Epic Games Store description, this could certainly be the case.

Kuro Games has been quite secretive about the official release date of its upcoming RPG and is yet to reveal the actual date.

Kuro Games' previous work on Punishing Gray Raven and the abundance of clips you can find online have made one thing clear: The upcoming open-world game would be heavily combat-centric, as even a single mistake can spell doom for you.

With seemingly two more months left before the release of the game, it is a great time to practice your skills if you want to best the various monstrosities of Wuthering Waves.