Wuthering Waves Molten Rift Echo locations and farming route

Wuthering Waves is currently trending in the RPG and gacha gaming community. Created by Kuro Games, the title looks quite promising with distinct features, a striking world to explore, and characters with excellent designs. Characters, called Resonators, are the primary way through which players can discover the world, fight enemies, and complete quests. Collecting Echoes is another important aspect to bolster your overall roster.

Echoes are items that every Resonator can equip. Each Echo provides improved stats and equipping multiple echoes of the same type can provide game-changing buffs called Sonata Effects. The Molten Rift is one such Echo that can be farmed by defeating particular enemies in the overworld. This article will provide all the necessary information to easily farm 3-cost Molten Rift Echoes in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Molten Rift Echo locations guide

Encore and Chixia are great users of the Molten Rift Echo (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

Molten Rift is a powerful Echo available in Wuthering Waves. It is best suited for characters with the Fusion element such as Encore and Chixia. Molten Rift provides the following effects listed below:

2-set: Fusion damage is increased by 10%

Fusion damage is increased by 10% 5-set: When releasing Resonance Skill, Fusion damage is increased by 30% for 15s

It is worth keeping in mind that 3-cost Molten Rift Echoes can synergize with other Echoes to create powerful Sonata effects. The following enemies drop 3-cost Molten Rift Echoes:

Geohide Saurian

Violet-Feathered Heron

Havoc Dreadmane

1) Geohide Saurian

Geohide Saurian is an elite enemy in Wuthering Waves and can be found in three different locations. The first location is the Central Plains.

Geohide Saurian locations in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games Studio)

Teleport to the highlighted Resonance Beacon. You can find Geohide Saurians in close proximity by traveling either east or west from the Beacon. You can find the third Geohide Saurian by going southwest

The next two locations are the Port City of Guixu which is located in the western edge of the map and the Tiger's Maw situated south of Jinzhou. A total of four Geohide Saurians can be found in these areas.

Geohide Saurian locations in Port City of Guixu and Tiger's Maw (Image via Kuro Games Studio)

After teleporting to the highlighted Resonance Beacon in Port City of Guixu, turn left to immediately find a Geohide Saurian. After defeating it, go right to encounter the next Geohide Saurian. Once this is done, you can teleport to the Resonance Beacon in Tiger's Maw.

Both Geohide Saurians in Tiger's Maw can be encountered by continuing to the left side. In total, seven Geohide Saurians can be defeated to obtain Molten Rift echo drops.

2) Violet-Feathered Heron

Violet-Feathered Heron is the least optimal elite enemy to fight for getting Molten Rift echo drops. This is because only two of them exist in the world. The first Violet-Feathered Heron is in the northern part of the Desorock Highland.

Violet-Feathered Heron in Desorock Highland (Image via Kuro Games Studio)

Go to the marked Resonance Beacon and move upwards to spot the Violet-Feathered Heron. Make sure your characters are strong enough as it is a powerful elite enemy capable of dealing massive damage. You can also co-op in Wuthering Waves with your friends to have an easier time. The second Violet-Feathered Heron is located in Whining Aix's Mire.

Violet-Feathered Heron in Wuming Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games Studio)

This one is easy to find as it is right next to the northernmost Resonance Beacon in Whining Aix's mire. Simply go down after teleporting to defeat the second Violet-Feathered Heron in Wuthering Waves.

3) Havoc Dreadmane

The Havoc Dreadmane is the most abundant elite enemy that drops Molten Rift echoes. They are spread across different areas in the north and the south. The areas in the northern half of Wuthering Waves include Desorock Highland, Gorges of Spirits, Jinzhou, and Central Plains.

Havoc Dreadmane locations in the northern half (Image via Kuro Games Studio)

The easiest ones to collect are the Havoc Dreadmanes in the Central Plains and the Gorges of Spirits. They can be found within a few seconds after teleporting to the respective Resonance Beacons. The two Havoc Dreadmanes in the Desorock Highland are also easy to identify as you can travel to the west and south from the Resonance Beacon.

The four Havoc Dreadmanes in Jinzhou are located at opposite ends of the region. The western side is easier to farm as two of them are found by going down from the Resonance Beacon.

The other two on the eastern side will need you to traverse some water. Teleport to the Resonance Beacon. You will find the final two on the small chunks of land in the northern half of the map.

Havoc Dreadmane locations in the south (Image via Kuro Games Studio)

The southern half of the Wuthering Waves map features significantly more Havoc Dreadmanes spread around the areas of Port City of Guixu, Tiger's Maw, Dim Forest and Whining Aix's Mire. The easiest area to start farming is Port City of Guixu as the southern and northern Resonance Beacons highlighted have Havoc Dreadmanes lurking close to it.

The second area is Whining Aix's Mire. One of the central Resonance Beacons will let you fight two Havoc Dreadmanes as you proceed deeper into the area. The other two can be defeated by teleporting to the easternmost Resonance Beacon. The first can be found right next to it while the second is towards the north.

Tiger's Maw features three Havoc Dreadmanes that are situated to the east and west of the Resonance Beacon. Dim Forest has the highest amount of Havoc Dreadmanes with five. The northern Resonance Beacon has two Havoc Dreadmanes in the east and the west.

The southern Resonance Beacon will have you traversing quite a bit as one Havoc Dreadmane lurks in the southern tip of the Dim Forest. The other two reside to the east around the borders of Whining Aix's Mire.

