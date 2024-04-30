Wuthering Waves Echo Summon Event: How to get free 5-star Echo, Astrite, and more

Kuro Games has released a new Wuthering Waves Echo Summon Event ahead of the game's official release to give players a chance to obtain an Echo for free and add it to their account once the game is out. During the event, you will receive multiple attempts to summon an Echo by completing a few simple missions, such as following the game's official social media handles and inviting friends to pre-register.

In addition, you can unlock several entries in the event gallery to obtain other in-game rewards, such as Astrites and Shell Credits. Here's everything you need to know about the new Wuthering Waves Echo Summon Event.

Play the Wuthering Waves Echo Summon Event for a chance to obtain a 5-star Echo, Astrite, and more

Kuro Games has launched a new Wuthering Waves Echo Summon Event, and it will be available until 6 PM (UTC+8) on June 6, 2024. Click here to play the event.

Complete Missions to obtain more Summon attempts

Complete missions to obtain more summon attempts (Image via Kuro Games)

During the Wuthering Waves Echo Summon Event, you can complete different Daily and Special Missions to obtain multiple attempts to summon an Echo. The Daily Missions will reset every day and since the event will end on June 6, 2024, you will get a lot of attempts to summon an Echo. Meanwhile, the Special Missions can only be completed once.

Summon Echoes

Summon Echoes on the home page (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you have acquired enough attempts to pull for an Echo, go to the Home page of the event and click on Summon. During the event, you can summon all the COST1 and COST3 Echoes of up to 5-star rarity from the pool that will be available in Version 1.0 when the game is released.

Here are the Echo drop rates for each rarity:

Echo Rarity Drop Rate 5-star 8% 4-star 20% 3-star 30% 2-star 42%

It should be noted that all the Echoes will have a fixed substat:

COST1: ATK% + HP

ATK% + HP COST3: ATK% + ATK

Once you've summoned an Echo, you can check your Echo collection in the Backpack section of the Wuthering Waves Echo Summon Event.

Echo Redemption

Redeem Echoes from Gift Cards (Image via Kuro Games)

You can also obtain an Echo by scanning the QR code or clicking on the link from the Echo Gift Cards shared by others. However, note that one can only redeem up to five cards per day.

Here are the drop rates from the Echo Redemption Card:

Echo Gift Card Rarity Drop Rate 2-star 100% 3-star 100% 4-star 70% 5-star 30%

Echo Reserve

Select an Echo from the Backpack (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you have obtained an Echo, go to the Backpack section and tap on any Echo icon you like before clicking "Select." to display the said Echo on your Home page. Note that you can change the displayed Echo any time you want.

However, clicking on the "Lock" option will reserve the item for your Wuthering Waves account and this action cannot be reversed. Therefore, it is advised that you Lock an Echo carefully. On the other hand, if you haven't locked any Echo before the end of the Wuthering Waves Echo Summon Event, the displayed Echo will be automatically reserved and sent to your account after the event ends.

It is also important to note that you will receive the reserved Echo from the event only after reaching Union Level 8. Furthermore, you won't receive any Echo if you do not have any Echo on display.

Echo Collection Rewards

Collect Echoes to win in-game rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Fortunately, you can also obtain the following in-game rewards for collecting Echoes in the event:

Collect 6 different Echoes: Astrite x50

Collect 12 different Echoes: Advanced Resonance Potion x3 + Advanced Energy Core x3

Collect 18 different Echoes: Astrite x50

Collect 24 different Echoes: Advanced Sealed Tube x2 + Shell Credit x20000

Collect 30 different Echoes: Shell Credit x30000

All the rewards will be sent to you via in-game mail once you have reached Union Level 8.

