Wuthering Waves voice actors: English and Japanese language

Kuro Games is ready to set sail with its upcoming action-adventure title and has been gradually unveiling who the Wuthering Waves voice actors are across various social media platforms. The development team is bringing on board big guns for both the English and Japanese voice-overs, and hopefully, more cast members will be revealed as days pass.
But who will voice your favorites? With whom will you spend much time in the post-apocalyptic landscape of the upcoming open-world RPG? We will bring you this list of the Wuthering Waves voice actors to answer this question.
Note: This article is a work in progress. We will update it when more cast members are revealed in the future.
Wuthering Waves voice actor list
You will find a list of all the known Wuthering Waves voice actors here. We will update this list when more information is made available.
Yangyang
Japanese VA
Yui Ishikawa
Notable Works
- Lucia (Alpha and normal) in Punishing Gray Raven
- Rapi in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE
- Mikasa Ackerman in Attack of Titan
- Chlorinde in Genshin Impact
- Violet in Violet Evergarden
- Stelle in Honkai Star Rail
- Morgan La Fae in Fate/ Grand Order
- 2B in Nier Automata
English VA
Rebecca Yeo
Notable Works
- Cliffheart in Arknights
Chixia
Japanese VA
Anna Nagase
Notable Works
- Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad ISEKAI
- Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen
English VA
Harriet Carmichael
Notable Works
- Specter in Arknights
- Shaw in Arknights
- Leviathan in Aether Gazer
- Sussane Alpert in Horizon Zero Dawn
Jiyan
Japanese VA
Yuki Ono
Notable Works
- Josuke Higashikata in Jojo's Bizzare Adventures Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable
- Gran in Granblue Fantasy franchise
- Richard the Lionheart (Saber) in Fate/ Strange Fake
- Shige Shige Tokugawa in Gintama
English VA
Alex Jordan
Notable Works
- Mr. Hands in Cyberpunk 2077
- Sobek in Aether Gazer
- Sgt. Joubert in Amnesia: The Bunker
Aalto
Japanese VA
Ryota Iwasaki
Notable Works
- Abakhil in Tales of Arise expansion: Beyond the Dawn
- Kiminobu Kogure in Trinity Trigger
- Mucacha in Epic Seven
- Inasa Yoarashi in My Hero Academia
English VA
James Day
Notable Works
- SilverAsh in Arknights
- Thaliak in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
Taoqi
Japanese VA
Hina Yomiya
Notable Works
- Alice in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE
- Musume in Fruits Basket
English VA
Clare Louis Connolly
Notable Works
- Hel in Aether Gazer
- Marin in Foamstars
Encore
Japanese VA
Chikano Ibuki
Notable Works
- No notable works
English VA
Carina Reeves
Notable Works
- Fiora in Xenoblade Chronicles
- Grani in Arknights
- Tataru in Final Fantasy XIV: Stormbound
That concludes the list of all Wuthering Waves Voice Actors. Kuro Games will release its open-world RPG on May 22, 2024.