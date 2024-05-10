Wuthering Waves voice actors: English and Japanese language

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified May 10, 2024 17:00 GMT
Wuthering Waves Voice actor
Kuro Games is slowly revealing the voice actors for Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games is ready to set sail with its upcoming action-adventure title and has been gradually unveiling who the Wuthering Waves voice actors are across various social media platforms. The development team is bringing on board big guns for both the English and Japanese voice-overs, and hopefully, more cast members will be revealed as days pass.

But who will voice your favorites? With whom will you spend much time in the post-apocalyptic landscape of the upcoming open-world RPG? We will bring you this list of the Wuthering Waves voice actors to answer this question.

Note: This article is a work in progress. We will update it when more cast members are revealed in the future.

Wuthering Waves voice actor list

You will find a list of all the known Wuthering Waves voice actors here. We will update this list when more information is made available.

Yangyang

Yangyang (Image via Kuro Games)
Japanese VA

Yui Ishikawa

Notable Works

  • Lucia (Alpha and normal) in Punishing Gray Raven
  • Rapi in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE
  • Mikasa Ackerman in Attack of Titan
  • Chlorinde in Genshin Impact
  • Violet in Violet Evergarden
  • Stelle in Honkai Star Rail
  • Morgan La Fae in Fate/ Grand Order
  • 2B in Nier Automata

English VA

Rebecca Yeo

Notable Works

  • Cliffheart in Arknights

Chixia

Chixia (Image via Kuro Games)
Japanese VA

Anna Nagase

Notable Works

  • Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad ISEKAI
  • Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen

English VA

Harriet Carmichael

Notable Works

  • Specter in Arknights
  • Shaw in Arknights
  • Leviathan in Aether Gazer
  • Sussane Alpert in Horizon Zero Dawn

Jiyan

Jiyan (Image via Kuro Games)
Japanese VA

Yuki Ono

Notable Works

  • Josuke Higashikata in Jojo's Bizzare Adventures Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable
  • Gran in Granblue Fantasy franchise
  • Richard the Lionheart (Saber) in Fate/ Strange Fake
  • Shige Shige Tokugawa in Gintama

English VA

Alex Jordan

Notable Works

  • Mr. Hands in Cyberpunk 2077
  • Sobek in Aether Gazer
  • Sgt. Joubert in Amnesia: The Bunker

Also read: Wuthering Waves System requirements

Aalto

Aalto (Image via Kuro Games)
Japanese VA

Ryota Iwasaki

Notable Works

  • Abakhil in Tales of Arise expansion: Beyond the Dawn
  • Kiminobu Kogure in Trinity Trigger
  • Mucacha in Epic Seven
  • Inasa Yoarashi in My Hero Academia

English VA

James Day

Notable Works

  • SilverAsh in Arknights
  • Thaliak in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Taoqi

Taoqi (Image via Kuro Games)
Japanese VA

Hina Yomiya

Notable Works

  • Alice in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE
  • Musume in Fruits Basket

English VA

Clare Louis Connolly

Notable Works

  • Hel in Aether Gazer
  • Marin in Foamstars

Encore

Encore (Image via Kuro Games)
Japanese VA

Chikano Ibuki

Notable Works

  • No notable works

English VA

Carina Reeves

Notable Works

  • Fiora in Xenoblade Chronicles
  • Grani in Arknights
  • Tataru in Final Fantasy XIV: Stormbound

That concludes the list of all Wuthering Waves Voice Actors. Kuro Games will release its open-world RPG on May 22, 2024.





