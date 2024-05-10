Wuthering Waves voice actors: English and Japanese language

Kuro Games is ready to set sail with its upcoming action-adventure title and has been gradually unveiling who the Wuthering Waves voice actors are across various social media platforms. The development team is bringing on board big guns for both the English and Japanese voice-overs, and hopefully, more cast members will be revealed as days pass.

But who will voice your favorites? With whom will you spend much time in the post-apocalyptic landscape of the upcoming open-world RPG? We will bring you this list of the Wuthering Waves voice actors to answer this question.

Note: This article is a work in progress. We will update it when more cast members are revealed in the future.

Wuthering Waves voice actor list

You will find a list of all the known Wuthering Waves voice actors here. We will update this list when more information is made available.

Yangyang

Yangyang (Image via Kuro Games)

Japanese VA

Yui Ishikawa

Notable Works

Lucia (Alpha and normal) in Punishing Gray Raven

Rapi in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE

Mikasa Ackerman in Attack of Titan

Chlorinde in Genshin Impact

Violet in Violet Evergarden

Stelle in Honkai Star Rail

Morgan La Fae in Fate/ Grand Order

2B in Nier Automata

English VA

Rebecca Yeo

Notable Works

Cliffheart in Arknights

Chixia

Chixia (Image via Kuro Games)

Japanese VA

Anna Nagase

Notable Works

Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad ISEKAI

Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen

English VA

Harriet Carmichael

Notable Works

Specter in Arknights

Shaw in Arknights

Leviathan in Aether Gazer

Sussane Alpert in Horizon Zero Dawn

Jiyan

Jiyan (Image via Kuro Games)

Japanese VA

Yuki Ono

Notable Works

Josuke Higashikata in Jojo's Bizzare Adventures Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable

Gran in Granblue Fantasy franchise

Richard the Lionheart (Saber) in Fate/ Strange Fake

Shige Shige Tokugawa in Gintama

English VA

Alex Jordan

Notable Works

Mr. Hands in Cyberpunk 2077

Sobek in Aether Gazer

Sgt. Joubert in Amnesia: The Bunker

Aalto

Aalto (Image via Kuro Games)

Japanese VA

Ryota Iwasaki

Notable Works

Abakhil in Tales of Arise expansion: Beyond the Dawn

Kiminobu Kogure in Trinity Trigger

Mucacha in Epic Seven

Inasa Yoarashi in My Hero Academia

English VA

James Day

Notable Works

SilverAsh in Arknights

Thaliak in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Taoqi

Taoqi (Image via Kuro Games)

Japanese VA

Hina Yomiya

Notable Works

Alice in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE

Musume in Fruits Basket

English VA

Clare Louis Connolly

Notable Works

Hel in Aether Gazer

Marin in Foamstars

Encore

Encore (Image via Kuro Games)

Japanese VA

Chikano Ibuki

Notable Works

No notable works

English VA

Carina Reeves

Notable Works

Fiora in Xenoblade Chronicles

Grani in Arknights

Tataru in Final Fantasy XIV: Stormbound

That concludes the list of all Wuthering Waves Voice Actors. Kuro Games will release its open-world RPG on May 22, 2024.