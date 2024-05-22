Wuthering Waves Jiyan ascension materials

By N Siddarth
Modified May 22, 2024 09:43 GMT
Jiyan's ascension and skill upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Game Studio)
Jiyan's ascension and skill upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

In Wuthering Waves, Jiyan is a 5-star character who one of the most anticipated. For starters, he will be the first featured Resonator in a limited character event banner. Jiyan also has a highly potent kit and a striking model. Players who have Jiyan in their roster will need to collect his ascension materials to get the best out of the 5-star Aero Resonator.

This article will provide all the necessary details and the ways through which you can collect Jiyan's ascension materials and skill upgrade materials.

Wuthering Waves Jiyan ascension materials and skill upgrade materials

Jiyan will need a variety of materials to be fully ascended in Wuthering Waves. Some of the common ones include Shell Credit, which can be farmed as you play the game while other materials like Pecok Flower can only be found in specific areas. The full list of Jiyan's ascension materials is given below:

  • Shell Credit x2,200,000
  • Pecok Flower x60
  • Roaring Rock Fist x46
  • LF Howler Core x4
  • MF Howler Core x12
  • HF Howler Core x12
  • FF Howler Core x4

Every Resonator must have their skills fully upgraded to be powerful in combat and take down overworld bosses. Jiyan is no different in this regard. His skill upgrade materials are as follows:

  • Waveworn Residue 210 x25
  • Waveworn Residue 226 x28
  • Waveworn Residue 235 x55
  • Waveworn Residue 239 x67
  • LF Howler Core x25
  • MF Howler Core x28
  • HF Howler Core x40
  • FF Howler Core x57
  • Monument Bell x26

Where to find Jiyan ascension materials and skill upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves

Pecok Flower

Pecok Flowers can be found in the East and West side of the Central Plains region. The West side is wedged between the Gorges of Spirits and Central Plains. The majority of Pecok Flowers will be available here in the area called Taoyuan Ville.

LF/MF/HF/FF Howler Core

Types of Howler Cores required for Jiyan's ascension and skill upgrade (Image via Kuro Game Studio)
Types of Howler Cores required for Jiyan's ascension and skill upgrade (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

The LF, MF, HF, FF Howler Cores are the necessary materials for ascending Jiyan multiple times. It is also used for upgrading his skills as well as certain weapons.

Roaring Rock Fist and Monument Bell

Feilian Beringal and Bell-Borne Geochelone (Image via Kuro Game Studio)
Feilian Beringal and Bell-Borne Geochelone (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

The Roaring Rock Fist can be obtained by defeating the boss Feilian Beringal located in the heart of the Dim Forest. The Monument Bell can be collected by defeating the weekly boss Bell-Borne Geochelone located in the Gorges of Spirits

Waveworn Residue 210/226/235/239

Waveborn Residues are needed to upgrade Jiyan's skills (Image via Kuro Game Studio)
Waveborn Residues are needed to upgrade Jiyan's skills (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

Since Jiyan is a Broadblade user, the Waveborn Residues will act as the primary materials required to upgrade his skills. All four rarities of the Waveborn Residues can be collected by doing the Forgery Challenge: Eroded Ruins. Waveborn Residues can also be purchased in the Souvenir store.

