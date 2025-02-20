Wuthering Waves 2.2 drip marketing reveals Cantarella, upcoming playable character

Kuro Games has officially announced a new playable character for the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update. The title's new version will release the current head of the Fisalia family named Cantarella. While she has yet to appear in the game, some players might recognize her from the recent After Story Overture trailer on YouTube, where she can be seen releasing three jellyfish in the air, which is likely related to her abilities.

This article briefly discusses the upcoming new character - Cantarella - in the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 drip marketing reveals Cantarella

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 update is expected to be released in the last week of March 2025. HoYoverse has announced on X that Cantarella will become playable in this game version. While the drip marketing has confirmed that she is a 5-star unit, it doesn't share any information on her potential Attribute and weapon type.

Here is Cantarella's official description in her drip marketing post on X:

"The Fisalia family's thirty-sixth head, Cantarella Fisalia. She locks your gaze with eyes as deep as the ocean, where dark tides seem to surge and swirl. For a moment, you think you glimpse something in the ocean's depths—but you are unsure if it is the shadow of a giant sea creature... or the tail feathers of the Celestial Steed."

Cantarella is the 36th head of the Fisalia family in Rinascita. She is a pretty mysterious entity, and her official description only proves that.

Since Cantarella is the first character revealed for version 2.2, her banner will be available in the first half of the update.

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.2 characters and banners leaked

Cantarella's abilities are still unknown, but her drip marketing posts feature a lot of jellyfish, so it is safe to assume that aquatic creatures are related to her abilities.

According to leaks via Step Leaker, Cantarella will likely be a Havoc unit that can perform coordinated attacks and provide healing to the team. That said, it is unclear if the healing applies to all the party members or just the active unit. Assuming the leaks are true, she could be an amazing character to pair with Camellya in the same team.

Step Leaker is a reliable source, so these leaks are also likely credible.

