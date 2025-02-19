Wuthering Waves 2.2 characters and banners leaked

A recent leak from a fairly reliable source shows the potential banners for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.2 update. While Kuro Games has yet to reveal any new Resonator, the leaks hint at a new 5-star playable character named Cantarella. Moreover, it is speculated that two popular characters from the Black Shores will get their first rerun banners in the upcoming update.

Ad

This article will briefly cover the rumored banners for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.2 update.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 banners leaked

Ad

Trending

Based on the ongoing update schedule, Wuthering Waves 2.2 is expected to be released in the last week of March. Here is the complete 5-star character banners lineup for the new version, as per leaks via Anon:

Phase I

Cantarella (5-star Havoc)

Camellya (5-star Havoc)

Phase II

Shorekeeper (5-star Spectro)

Anon has a decent track record, so these banner leaks are also likely credible.

Leaks suggest that the woman with jellyfish is Cantarella (Image via Kuro Games)

Cantarella has yet to be introduced or even mentioned in the game. However, it is speculated that she is the entity that releases three jellyfish in the air in Wuthering Waves' After the Overture Story Trailer on YouTube.

Ad

According to leaks via Step Leaker, Cantarella is likely to be a Havoc unit, but her weapon type is still unknown. In addition, it appears that she can supposedly summon jellyfish that likely perform coordinated attacks on enemies. It is worth adding that Cantarella is also expected to be a healer, which could make her an amazing sub-DPS and support unit.

Step Leaker is also a reliable source, so info on Cantarella is likely credible.

Ad

Also read: All WuWa 2.1 - 2.x characters leaked so far

Cantarella, Camellya, and Shorekeeper (Image via Kuro Games)

Assuming the banner leaks are true, Rovers can expect Cantarella in the first phase of version 2.2 alongside Camellya. The latter is an amazing Havoc main DPS unit, so both getting a banner together also makes sense since Cantarella can be a good unit to pair with the Bloom Bearer of the Black Shores.

Ad

Lastly, players can also look forward to Shorekeeper's first rerun banner in the second phase. As the best support unit in the game, this is a good chance for beginners and those who missed her before.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.