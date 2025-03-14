Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream date, time, and countdown

Kuro Games has announced that the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream will air live on March 21, 2025. This Special Program will showcase the much anticipated version 2.2 of the game, that will include a new Resonator, the next chapter of Rover's adventure, and fresh gameplay content. Besides that, during the livestream, the devs could also give out codes, redeeming which will provide items like Astrites.

This article will explore the date and time for the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream release date across several regions, as well as provide you with a countdown timer for the same.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 Special Program livestream date and time

Kuro Games has revealed that the preview program for version 2.2 of Wuthering Waves will go live on March 21, 2025 at 19:00 (UTC+8). The special livestream will premiere on the official YouTube and Twitch channels for the game, and you will be able to get a look at the upcoming content coming with the update.

Below, you can find the timing when the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream will air across several timezones all over the world.

Americas (March 21, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time: 4:00 AM

Mountain Daylight Time: 5:00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 6:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 7:00 AM

Europe (March 21, 2025)

Western European Summer Time: 12:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 1:00 PM

Eastern European Summer Time: 2:00 PM

Asia (March 21, 2025)

Indian Standard Time: 4:30 PM

China Standard Time: 7:00 PM

Japanese Standard Time: 8:00 PM

Korea Standard Time: 8:00 PM

Below, you can find the countdown timer:

Things to expect from Wuthering Waves 2.2 Special Program

The upcoming livestream for version 2.2 will feature a gameplay showcase for the upcoming resonator, Cantarella in Wuthering Waves. Besides that, the Special Program will also go over upcoming content, rerun banners, story, and event. It is also likely that we will get a glimpse of the upcoming element for Rover during the livestream.

It is speculated that Kuro Games might introduce some new rewards in the form of redemption codes that players will be able to exchange for in-game items, such as Shell Credits, Tuners and Astrites. Lastly, we might get a glimpse at more characters who will be released in the game's future during the livestream.

