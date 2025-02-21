Wuthering Waves Cantarella kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities explained

Cantarella in Wuthering Waves is an upcoming Resonator and will be released in the version 2.2 update. Kuro Games has already confirmed that she is a 5-star unit with Havoc Attribute and uses a Rectifier during combat. Cantarella's entire kit has also been leaked, which shows all of her abilities and it appears that she is a strong sub-DPS unit that also provides party-wide healing, which is amazing.

This article will briefly cover Cantarella's entire leaked kit in Wuthering Waves.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Cantarella's kit in Wuthering Waves leaked

Normal Attack - Illusion Collapse

As per leaks via Hakush.in, here's what Cantarella's Normal Attacks do:

Basic Attack : Perform up to three consecutive attacks, dealing Havoc DMG.

: Perform up to three consecutive attacks, dealing Havoc DMG. Heavy Attack : Consume stamina to attack, dealing Havoc DMG.

: Consume stamina to attack, dealing Havoc DMG. Heavy Attack - Delusive Dive : With Trance, Heavy Attack is enhanced to Delusive Dive, consuming stamina to deal Havoc DMG, and Cantarella enters Mirage state.

: With Trance, Heavy Attack is enhanced to Delusive Dive, consuming stamina to deal Havoc DMG, and Cantarella enters Mirage state. Mid-air Attack: Consume STA to perform Plunging Attack, dealing Havoc DMG.

Cantarella's dodge counter is similar to others and players can perform it by using Normal Attack after a successful dodge.

Hakush.in is a reliable source for kit leaks and Cantarella's kit info is also likely credible.

Resonance Skill - Dance with Shadows

Cantarella has two versions of Resonance Skill. One is a regular one and the other is an enhanced version when she is under Mirage. Here are the effects of her Resonance Skill:

Graceful Waltz : Attack the enemy to deal Havoc DMG

: Attack the enemy to deal Havoc DMG Flickering Reverie: In Mirage, Cantarella's Skill is enhanced to Flickering Reverie and it deals Havoc DMG to the enemies before sending them into Hazy Dream.

For reference, Hazy Dream has the following effects:

The enemy's movement speed decreases for 6.5 seconds.

When the enemy takes damage, Startlement replaces Hazy Dream to deal Havoc DMG.

When other Resonators in the team trigger Startlement, reduce the DMG Multiplier by 50%.

Resonance Liberation - Beneath the Sea

Expand Tweet

Cantarella's Resonance Liberation has the following effects:

Deals Havoc DMG and applies Diffusion to all the party members. Casting this skill is also considered as casting Echo Skill.

The Diffusion state has the following effects:

When the active unit deals damage to the enemy, Jelly Dreamweavers will spawn and perform a Coordinated Attack, dealing Havoc DMG (considered as Basic Attack DMG).

3 Jelly Dreamweavers will spawn each time the active unit deals damage.

Jelly Dreamweavers can appear up to once per second and this effect lasts 30s or until the Jelly Dreamweavers reach the max number.

Intro Skill - Cruise

Expand Tweet

Unsurprisingly, Cantarella's Intro Skill also has two versions:

Ripple : Deals Havoc DMG to the enemy.

: Deals Havoc DMG to the enemy. Tidal Surge: In Mirage, Cantarella deals additional Havoc DMG to the enemies.

Outro Skill - Gentle Tentacles

Cantarella's Outro Skill in Wuthering Waves buffs the incoming character's Havoc DMG by 20% and Resonance Skill DMG by 25% for 14 seconds. Needless to say, switching the character to someone else will cancel the buffs.

Forte Circuit - Between Illusion and Reality

Cantarella's Forte Circuit is stacked with multiple amazing abilities.

Mirage

When Cantarella is in Mirage, all of her Normal Attacks are enhanced and have the following effects:

Cantarella's enhanced Basic Attack Phantom Sting performs up to 3 consecutive attacks, dealing Havoc DMG.

Hitting the target with Basic Attack Phantom Sting consumes 1 Trance and she obtains 1 Tremor before healing all the party members.

Mid-air Attack is replaced with an Abysmal Vortex and consumes stamina to perform a Plunging Attack that deals Havoc DMG.

Dodge Counter is replaced with Dodge Counter Shadowy Sweep. Attack the target, dealing Havoc DMG.

Mirage lasts for 8s or ends when all Trance is depleted.

Resonance Skill - Perception Drain

When Cantarella is in Mirage, reaching 3 Tremor replaces her Resonance Skill with Perception Drain and deals Havoc DMG, which is considered as Basic Attack DMG. Furthermore, the enemies are sent to Hazy Dream and Cantarella heals all the party members. Casting this skill is also considered as casting Echo Skill.

Abyssal Rebirth

After Cantarella casts her Intro Skill, party members will recover 5 Concerto Energy when cast Echo Skill. Moreover, an Echo of the same type can only trigger this effect once. This effect can be triggered up to four times for 25s.

Here's how players can obtain Trance and Tremor stacks on Cantarella:

Trance (Cantarella can hold up to 5 Trance at a time)

Casting Intro Skill recovers 1 Trance.

Hitting an enemy with Basic Attack Stage 3 recovers 1 Trance.

Using Resonance Skill Graceful Waltz recovers 1 Trance.

Using Resonance Liberation Flowing Suffocation recovers 2 Trance.

Cantarella also recovers 1 Trance every 5s when she is in the water.

Tremor Cantarella can hold up to 3 Tremor.

Hitting an enemy with Basic Attack Phantom Sting recovers 1 Tremor.

Overall, Cantarella looks like a solid character who can not only deal a good amount of off-field damage but also provide party-wide healing when needed and buff to the next unit to enter the field.

