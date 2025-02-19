Phoebe vs Brant vs Changli: Best characters to get in Wuthering Waves 2.1

With the release of Wuthering Waves 2.1, players are faced with the decision to choose which character to summon. The update introduces two new 5-star characters, Phoebe and Brant, and a rerun banner for the popular 5-star character, Changli. Each of these characters brings unique abilities and playstyles to the game, making them strong options for any team composition. The choice between the three new characters introduced in this update might confuse players.

Keeping that in mind, this article will briefly break down Phoebe, Brant, and Changli's kit in Wuthering Waves and help you decide which are the best characters to acquire in version 2.1.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Also read: Everything new in Wuthering Waves 2.1 update

Wuthering Waves 2.1: Phoebe, Brant, and Changli kit overview

Phoebe

Phoebe is a Spectro Rectifier user (Image via Kuro Games)

Phoebe is a 5-star Spectro main DPS who excels in applying Spectro Frazzle, a powerful DoT effect. She has two states: Absolution, where she acts as an on-field DPS, and Confession, which focuses on building Spectro Frazzle for teammates to capitalize on.

Since only Spectro Rover can currently utilize this debuff effectively, Phoebe is best played as a primary DPS in her Absolution state. With a newly released Echo set and a fair number of decent Rectifier weapons available for her in the game, Phoebe is a strong character with endless potential to be one of the best main DPS units in the game.

Brant

Brant will be featured in phase 2 of Wuthering Waves 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

Brant is a 5-star Fusion Sword user who shines as both an on-field damage dealer and a support unit. His kit includes damage-dealing abilities, buffs, shields, and healing. His Outro Skill increases Fusion DMG and Resonance Skill DMG, making him an excellent Fusion support unit for characters like Changli and Encore.

However, Brant heavily relies on Energy Regeneration for his abilities and buffs. Fortunately, ER is available on many 4-star weapons, making him a free-to-play-friendly unit. As a 5-star unit, Brant offers a strong balance between offense and support. His ability to heal, shield, and buff while maintaining high damage makes him a flexible choice.

Changli

Changli will have her rerun in phase 2 of Wuthering Waves 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

Changli is a 5-star Fusion character who excels as a Sub-DPS. Her Outro Skill provides a significant DMG buff to other Fusion characters, making her a valuable asset in quick-swapping teams. Changli's abilities allow her to deal high damage in a short period, making her a strong choice for players looking to enhance their team's offensive capabilities.

Changli is another easy-to-build character, with a great weapon option available on the Standard Banner. Similar to Brant, she has impressive support and damage-dealing capabilities, while also being a fun unit to play in Wuthering Waves. Pairing her with Brant can result in a strong Fusion team that can dish out massive damage within a short duration

Phoebe, Brant, or Changli: Which Characters Should You Summon for in Wuthering Waves 2.1?

Phoebe, Brant, or Changli: Which are the best characters in Wuthering Waves 2.1? (Image via Kuro Games)

To conclude, Brant and Phoebe are the best characters to get in Wuthering Waves 2.1. If you're looking for a new Spectro main DPS that can deal a significant amount of damage, then Phoebe is your go-to option. As the first limited character to use the Spectro Frazzle effect, she offers a unique and fun playstyle.

Summoning Phoebe will also allow you to bring out your Spectro Rover, as they are a great unit to pair alongside her. Phoebe's versatility and damage output make her a strong choice for players seeking a reliable main DPS.

However, if you need a versatile damage dealer who can also serve as a valuable support unit for any Fusion team, then Brant is your top pick. He can provide essential buffs, shields, and healing to your characters.

That said, one of his major drawbacks as a main damage-dealer is to fully unlock his potential, he requires a significant amount of Energy Regen (up to 280) to ensure he can gain all the attack buffs and sustainably heal the team.

As long as you’re willing to invest in his Energy Regen while maintaining a respectable Crit ratio to maximize his damage output, Brant will be an invaluable asset to your Fusion team.

