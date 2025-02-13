Phoebe in Wuthering Waves is a pretty solid Spectro DPS unit. She is a 5-star character from Rinascita and is the Acolyte of the Order of the Deep, who uses a Rectifier as her weapon during combat. Playing Phoebe is fun because of her unique kit that allows her to deal a significant amount of damage to her enemies. Luckily, there are plenty of good weapon options available for her to maximize her damage output.

This article will list seven of the best weapons that Phoebe can use in Wuthering Waves. This will include the 5-star, 4-star, and other amazing F2P options.

7 best weapons for Phoebe in Wuthering Waves

1) Luminous Hymn

Luminous Hymn is Phoebe's signature weapon and naturally her best Rectifier in the game. Its second stat gives a good amount of Crit Rate bonus at max level. In addition, Luminous Hymn's passive increases the wielder's ATK while also boosting Basic, and Heavy Attack DMG against enemies affected by Spectro Frazzle. Since Phoebe's kit relies on Spectro Frazzle, Luminous Hymn is the perfect weapon for her in the game.

Luminous Hymn is a limited weapon so it can only be pulled when Phoebe's banner is available.

2) Stringmaster

Stringmaster is an excellent alternative (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

If you don't have Luminous Hymn, Stringmaster is the next best weapon for the Acolyte of the Order. Stringmaster's second stat also gives a big Crit Rate boost, making it easier to build the character and provide more consistent critical hits. In addition, the weapon's passive increases the wielder's ATK and provides an All Attribute DMG bonus.

Stringmaster is also a limited weapon and is only available on the weapon banner with Yinlin's Event Convene.

3) Rime-Draped Sprouts

Rime-Draped Sprouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Rime-Draped Sprouts is also an amazing weapon choice for Phoebe since it gives a huge Crit, DMG bonus from its second stat, allowing players to use Crit, and Rate Cost 4 Echo on the Resonator. Furthermore, the weapon's passive gives a decent ATK boost and significantly increases the Basic Attack DMG.

Rime-Draped Sprouts can only be pulled from the limited-time weapon banner when Zhezhi is on rateup.

4) Cosmic Ripples

Cosmic Ripples is a good 5-star weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Besides the previous entries, Cosmic Ripples is the only 5-star weapon available on the permanent banner in Wuthering Waves. It is also a good choice for Phoebe since it provides a ton of ATK from its second stat and the passive effect grants a Basic Attack DMG bonus.

Cosmic Ripples can also be obtained for free once a player reaches Union Level 45, so it is more accessible too.

5) Augment

Augment is a Battle Pass weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Augment is an amazing 4-star choice because of its Crit and ate second stat bonus. Meanwhile, its passive effect increases the wielder's ATK. However, it is a Battle Pass weapon, so buying it just for Phoebe is not worth it since there are other more easily accessible 4-star options available.

6) Ocean's Gift

Ocean's Gift is Phoebe's best F2P weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Ocean's Gift is undoubtedly the best F2P weapon for Phoebe in Wuthering Waves. It gives a good ATK boost from its second stat and the passive effect increases the wielder's Spectro DMG when they deal damage to enemies with Spectro Frazzle. Ocean's Gift can be obtained from the Old Man and the Whale event in Riccioli Islands. One can also easily get the items to increase Syntonization Ranks to upgrade the buffs on the passives.

7) Fusion Accretion

Fusion Accretion is a decent stat stick (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Fusion Accretion boosts the wielder's ATK from both its second stat and passive, making it a decent stat stick for Phoebe. It is significantly worse than the previous options but can be a viable choice if you don't have them.

