Wuthering Waves 2.1 events and major rewards

The Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream has revealed all the new events for the game's upcoming version. These will pertain to different elements of gameplay, such as exploration, combat, and login, and there will also be a lottery-type event. Rovers can participate in these events to obtain a ton of rewards for free, including a new 4-star weapon, Astrites, Lustrous Tides, Radiant Tides, and other in-game items.

This article will list all the new events revealed during the Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream.

All new events in Wuthering Waves 2.1 and rewards

Old Man and the Whale

Old Man and the Whale (Image via Kuro Games)

Old Man and the Whale is the major event in Wuthering Waves 2.1. It requires you to ride a Gondola in the Riccioli Islands and catch fish before storing them depending on the cargo hold's capacity and shape.

You can also improve your fishing skills during the event to increase the cargo's capacity to hold more fish. Selling the fish will give you Fishery Coins that can be used to upgrade the Gondola's cargo capacity. Furthermore, additional bonuses can be obtained by enhancing Phoebe and Rover's fishing abilities.

New event weapon - Ocean's Gift (Image via Kuro Games)

Here's a list of rewards that can be obtained by participating in the Old Man and the Whale event:

Ocean's Gift (new 4-star weapon)

Astrites

Phantom Echo: Lorelei

Forgery Premium Supply

Premium Tuner

Premium Resonance Potion

Premium Sealed Tube

Gifts of Blue Water

Gifts of Blue Water (Image via Kuro Games)

Version 2.1 will feature a seven-day log-in event called Gifts of Blue Water, during which Rovers can log in to obtain up to five each of Lustrous and Radiant Tides.

Tactical Simulacra III

Tactical Simulacra III event (Image via Kuro Games)

The Tactical Simulacra event will return with another edition, where players can challenge Hecate: Limbo Rondo. It is a limited-time combat-based event and you can obtain the following rewards from it:

Astrites

Malleable Elite Class Echo

Premium Tuner

Premium Resonance Potion

Premium Sealed Tube

Premium Energy Core

Infinite Battle Simulation II

Infinite Battle Simulation II event (Image via Kuro Games)

The Infinite Battle Simulation event will also get a rerun in version 2.1. Similar to the previous entry, this is also a limited-time combat-based event and players can obtain the following freebies by participating in it:

Astrites

Malleable Elite Class Echo

Premium Tuner

Premium Resonance Potion

Premium Sealed Tube

Premium Energy Core

Unsurprisingly, the rewards are also similar to the Tactical Simulacra III event.

Beyond the Waves

Beyond the Waves Lollo Campaign event (Image via Kuro Games)

The Beyond the Waves event will also return, as Lollo Logistics partners with the Pioneer Association once again. You can complete different tasks daily and obtain the following rewards from the event:

Astrites

Lustrous Tides

Crystal Solvent

Forgery Premium Supply

Premium Tuner

Apex Ragunna

Apex Ragunna - Co-op Overdash event (Image via Kuro Games)

Apex Ragunna is a new co-op event that you can play with friends. It is a rerun of the Overdash event, featuring different parkour challenges in Rinascita. You can use different utilities (such as flight) to complete the challenges and get the following rewards in the game:

Astrites

Premium Resonance Potion

Premium Energy Core

Premium Sealed Tube

Advanced Enclosure Tank

This concludes the list of all the events in Wuthering Waves 2.1. All these events are more than enough for players to get Astrites and other gacha currencies to pull for their favorite characters in the game. That said, it should be noted that all the events will only be available for a limited time, so interested players should hurry.

