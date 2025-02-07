Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream summary: Codes, characters, new area, and more

The Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream has concluded and revealed a ton of exciting new content that players can look forward to. This includes the upcoming banners, new areas in Rinascita, limited-time events, weapons, and in-game optimizations. Furthermore, the developers showcased the gameplay of the new playable characters and shared three new redemption codes, worth 300 Astrites.
We provide a brief overview of all the things that were revealed during the Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream.
Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream overview: Banners, codes, characters, and more
Character showcase
Version 2.1 will release two new characters, Brant and Phoebe. Both are 5-star characters, and those who played the Rinascita chapter would already be familiar with them. The livestream showcased some of their abilities and their weapon types. Brant is a Fusion unit that wields a Sword and Phoebe is a Spectro unit that uses a Rectifier.
New weapons
Here is a list of all the new weapons in version 2.1:
- Luminous Hymn (5-star Rectifier)
- Unflickering Valor (5-star Sword)
- Ocean's Gift (4-star Rectifier)
Luminous Hymn is a new Rectifier and Phoebe's signature weapon. Meanwhile, Unflickering Valor is a Sword and Brant's signature weapon. The new version will also release a new 4-star Rectifier called Ocean's Gift that will be available for free. Players can also obtain its Syntonization Rank material by participating in the Old Man and the Whale event.
Banners
Here are the complete phase-wise banners for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.1 update:
Phase I
- Phoebe (5-star Spectro)
- Lumi (4-star Electro)
- Chixia (4-star Fusion)
- Aalto (4-star Aero)
- Luminous Hymn (5-star Rectifier)
Phase II
- Brant (5-star Fusion)
- Changli (5-star Fusion)
- Youhu (4-star Glacio)
- Taoqi (4-star Havoc)
- Mortefi (4-star Fusion)
- Unflickering Valor (5-star Sword)
- Blazing Brilliance (5-star Sword)
Livestream codes
Listed below are all the redemption codes and rewards revealed during the Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream:
- TREASUREHUNT - Astrite x100, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler
- VAULTOPS - Astrite x100, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2
- SETSAIL - Astrite x100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credit x20000
The codes will expire on February 9, 2025, at 7:59 (PT) so players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.
New regions and Exploration Quest
Version 2.1 will release a few new regions in Rinascita, expanding the map of the Land of Echoes:
- Riccioli Islands
- Vault Underground (underground area in Averardo Vault)
Riccioli Islands is located north of Ragunna City and is the home to fisherman and their Echo companions. These islands also have a strong connection to water so the Gondola Echo will come in handy when exploring the new map.
In addition to the fisherman islands, a secret underground area in the Averardo Vault will be available after the version update, which will also feature a new Exploration Quest titled Silent as a Falling Leaf.
Companion Story
Brant's Companion Sorty titled Sail Day, Captain will be permanently available after the version 2.1 update.
New weekly combat gameplay
A new weekly combat gameplay named Fantasy of the Thousand Gateways will be introduced. Players can participate in this challenge mode to earn rewards, including Astrites and Shell Credits.
Permanent Challenge Mode
The livestream also revealed another permanent challenge mode called Whimpering Wastes. In this mode, one can collect tokens and challenge the enemies across the three different sea areas to earn rewards like Astrites.
Tactical Hologram: Hecate
A new Tactical Hologram of Hecate will also be introduced in the upcoming update.
New Echoes
The following new Echoes were revealed during the livestream:
- Rage Against the Statue
- Hurriclaw
- Aero Prism
- Golden Junrock
- Calcified Junrock
- Phantom Lorelei
Rovers can find these Echoes in the new regions.
In-game optimizations
Here is a list of the upcoming optimizations in Wuthering Waves 2.1:
- Echo Presets: Save and customize Echo lineups for the character.
- Echo recommendation: A new "Suggest" option will be added to show the most commonly used Echo stats.
- Camera optimization: New Idle Poses, camera filters, intensity, and more.
Events
The following are all the new events in Wuthering Waves:
- Old Man and the Whale
- Gifts of Blue Water
- Tactical Simulacra III
- Infinite Battle Simulation II
- Beyond the Waves
- Apex Ragunna
Participate in these events to obtain Astrites, Lustrous Tides, and Radiant Tides.
New merch
During the Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream, the developers also announced the following new merch:
- Changli scale figure
- Camellya scale figure
- Carlotta's Themed Romantic Set
- Tubpup Ornaments
Wuthering Waves on Mac App Store
The developers have officially announced that Wuthering Waves will be available on the Mac App Store on March 27, 2025.
