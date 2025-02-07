Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream summary: Codes, characters, new area, and more

The Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream has concluded and revealed a ton of exciting new content that players can look forward to. This includes the upcoming banners, new areas in Rinascita, limited-time events, weapons, and in-game optimizations. Furthermore, the developers showcased the gameplay of the new playable characters and shared three new redemption codes, worth 300 Astrites.

We provide a brief overview of all the things that were revealed during the Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream.

Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream overview: Banners, codes, characters, and more

Character showcase

Brant and Phoebe (Image via Kuro Games)

Version 2.1 will release two new characters, Brant and Phoebe. Both are 5-star characters, and those who played the Rinascita chapter would already be familiar with them. The livestream showcased some of their abilities and their weapon types. Brant is a Fusion unit that wields a Sword and Phoebe is a Spectro unit that uses a Rectifier.

Trending

New weapons

Luminous Hymn and Unflickering Valor (Image via Kuro Games)

Here is a list of all the new weapons in version 2.1:

Luminous Hymn (5-star Rectifier)

(5-star Rectifier) Unflickering Valor (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Ocean's Gift (4-star Rectifier)

Luminous Hymn is a new Rectifier and Phoebe's signature weapon. Meanwhile, Unflickering Valor is a Sword and Brant's signature weapon. The new version will also release a new 4-star Rectifier called Ocean's Gift that will be available for free. Players can also obtain its Syntonization Rank material by participating in the Old Man and the Whale event.

Banners

Brant, Phoebe, and Changli (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the complete phase-wise banners for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.1 update:

Phase I

Phoebe (5-star Spectro)

(5-star Spectro) Lumi (4-star Electro)

(4-star Electro) Chixia (4-star Fusion)

(4-star Fusion) Aalto (4-star Aero)

(4-star Aero) Luminous Hymn (5-star Rectifier)

Phase II

Brant (5-star Fusion)

(5-star Fusion) Changli (5-star Fusion)

(5-star Fusion) Youhu (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Taoqi (4-star Havoc)

(4-star Havoc) Mortefi (4-star Fusion)

(4-star Fusion) Unflickering Valor (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Blazing Brilliance (5-star Sword)

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.1 banner schedule

Livestream codes

Expand Tweet

Listed below are all the redemption codes and rewards revealed during the Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream:

TREASUREHUNT - Astrite x100, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler

- Astrite x100, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler VAULTOPS - Astrite x100, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2

- Astrite x100, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2 SETSAIL - Astrite x100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credit x20000

The codes will expire on February 9, 2025, at 7:59 (PT) so players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

Also read: WuWa 2.0 redeem codes

New regions and Exploration Quest

Riccioli Islands is a new area in Rinascita (Image via Kuro Games)

Version 2.1 will release a few new regions in Rinascita, expanding the map of the Land of Echoes:

Riccioli Islands

Vault Underground (underground area in Averardo Vault)

Riccioli Islands is located north of Ragunna City and is the home to fisherman and their Echo companions. These islands also have a strong connection to water so the Gondola Echo will come in handy when exploring the new map.

In addition to the fisherman islands, a secret underground area in the Averardo Vault will be available after the version update, which will also feature a new Exploration Quest titled Silent as a Falling Leaf.

Companion Story

Brant's Companion Story (Image via Kuro Games)

Brant's Companion Sorty titled Sail Day, Captain will be permanently available after the version 2.1 update.

New weekly combat gameplay

Fantasy of the Thousand Gateways (Image via Kuro Games)

A new weekly combat gameplay named Fantasy of the Thousand Gateways will be introduced. Players can participate in this challenge mode to earn rewards, including Astrites and Shell Credits.

Permanent Challenge Mode

Whimpering Wastes (Image via Kuro Games)

The livestream also revealed another permanent challenge mode called Whimpering Wastes. In this mode, one can collect tokens and challenge the enemies across the three different sea areas to earn rewards like Astrites.

Also read: WuWa 2.0 release date, time, and countdown

Tactical Hologram: Hecate

Tactical Hologram: Hecate (Image via Kuro Games)

A new Tactical Hologram of Hecate will also be introduced in the upcoming update.

New Echoes

Five new Echoes will be added (Image via Kuro Games)

The following new Echoes were revealed during the livestream:

Rage Against the Statue

Hurriclaw

Aero Prism

Golden Junrock

Calcified Junrock

Phantom Lorelei

Rovers can find these Echoes in the new regions.

In-game optimizations

Several new optimizations will be made in version 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

Here is a list of the upcoming optimizations in Wuthering Waves 2.1:

Echo Presets : Save and customize Echo lineups for the character.

: Save and customize Echo lineups for the character. Echo recommendation : A new "Suggest" option will be added to show the most commonly used Echo stats.

: A new "Suggest" option will be added to show the most commonly used Echo stats. Camera optimization: New Idle Poses, camera filters, intensity, and more.

Events

New events in version 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

The following are all the new events in Wuthering Waves:

Old Man and the Whale

Gifts of Blue Water

Tactical Simulacra III

Infinite Battle Simulation II

Beyond the Waves

Apex Ragunna

Participate in these events to obtain Astrites, Lustrous Tides, and Radiant Tides.

New merch

Camellya and Changli's scale figures (Image via Kuro Games)

During the Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream, the developers also announced the following new merch:

Changli scale figure

Camellya scale figure

Carlotta's Themed Romantic Set

Tubpup Ornaments

Wuthering Waves on Mac App Store

Wuthering Waves is coming to the Mac App Store (Image via Kuro Games)

The developers have officially announced that Wuthering Waves will be available on the Mac App Store on March 27, 2025.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.