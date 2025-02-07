Wuthering Waves Mac release date officially announced

It has been quite some time since Kuro Games announced that Wuthering Waves will soon become playable on devices running the Mac OS. This would make it the first mainstream gacha game to offer playability on Apple's operating system. Recently, during the version 2.1 Special Broadcast, the developer confirmed the release date for the title's Mac version to be March 27, 2025.

Read on to learn more about the details and announcements made by Kuro Games during the Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream.

Wuthering Waves slated to release on Mac devices during March end

Wuthering Waves is the latest RPG (role-playing game) from Kuro Games and has gained significant recognition in the gacha games community. It is immensely popular and has a wide player base that accesses the game on various major platforms, like Android, iOS, Windows, and PlayStation 5.

The developer seems to be steadily increasing the number of platforms their latest title is available on, with their latest target being gamers using Apple devices, which run on the Mac operating system. This is the first time a leading mainstream gacha game will be made available on the aforementioned OS.

While the inevitable arrival of Wuthering Waves on Mac was announced at the WWDC in June 2024, no new information in that regard has surfaced since. However, that changed with the latest version 2.1 Special Broadcast livestream that premiered on February 7, 2025.

During the livestream, Kuro Games made several major announcements and confirmed that the Mac version of the highly popular RPG will be released worldwide on March 27, 2025. Following this, gamers on Apple computers can enjoy the title without being required to change their OS.

As of this writing, not much has been revealed about the game's Mac version. Details covering important information like system requirements, free space requirements, and more will likely be made public soon.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

