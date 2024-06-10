All games confirmed to launch on Mac

At WWDC 2024, Apple announced a massive number of PC games that are coming to Mac within the next few months. The library includes all kinds of titles, from Sniper Elite 4 to Assassin's Creed Shadows and Wuthering Waves. This follows the initial wave of titles that were announced like Death Stranding and Snowrunner.

The company also launched an updated Game Porting Toolkit 2, which is supposed to bring games to Apple's devices from Windows even more easily than before. This will make things easier for developers to bring the best titles to the Mac.

Recently, Apple also included the iPhone and iPad in the lineup of devices supporting AAA titles. Assassin's Creed Mirage joined this list, and now more video games are set to join it.

Trending

Multiple new video games are coming to Mac

Apple announced a massive library of games at WWDC 2024 (Image via Apple)

Apple has been hard at work to make its platforms more appealing to hardcore gamers, a domain that Windows leads by a massive margin. We already have a huge number of titles available on the App Store, with the library set to expand in the next few months.

For now, the following titles have been confirmed to launch on Mac:

Dead Island 2

Riven

Sniper Elite 4

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Wuthering Waves

Valheim

World of Warcraft: The War Within

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Control Ultimate Edition

Frostpunk 2

Palworld

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil VII

Robocop: Rogue City

Among these releases, Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch on Apple devices on day one in November 2024. However, other games confirmed to launch on the devices are slightly older. Regardless, Apple has targeted some of the most popular and critically acclaimed video games like Wuthering Waves and Palworld.

Overall, it's shaping up to be another great year for Mac gamers. Devices with any M-series chipset can handle most of these games without any performance issues.