Best iPhone settings for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now out on iPhone and iPad. The game joins RE Village and Death Stranding to be one of the few AAA titles supported on Apple devices. The game has been optimized well to run at playable framerates, but the lower barrier for entry is quite high — only the latest A17 Pro-powered iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max support the game. You need at least an M1 iPad Air or better to play on the tablets.

The game ships with customizable graphics presets that you can alter for the best performance. It doesn't look the best even with the highest options applied, given the much lower graphics rendering prowess of the iPhones and iPads as compared to a modern PC.

In this article, I will list out how the various presets vary and which is the best. Not all iPhones and iPads support the game. You'd like to check out the device requirements before jumping into this list.

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for iPhone

AC Mirage runs well on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Mirage has three graphics presets on the iPhone: Low, Medium, and High. All of them are pre-tuned, and you can't fine-tune every aspect of the game, unlike on PC.

The A17 Pro chipset handles the game at the High setting. However, we don't recommend playing with this setting given the framerate drops to less than 30 FPS repeatedly.

The Medium preset is the best for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. This ensures smooth 30 FPS performance and decent visuals. Do note that the game doesn't look as good as it does on PC with either graphics setting applied. Also, expect a few frame drops here and there.

Graphics

Graphics quality: Medium

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for iPad

Assassin's Creed Mirage looks pretty decent on the iPad (Image via Ubisoft)

The iPads with M-series Apple silicon are significantly more capable than the iPhones. However, we recommend sticking to the Medium preset on the M1 iPad Air.

Devices with the M2 and newer can easily handle the game at the High preset without major issues. The game runs at 30 FPS on these devices too, however, looks much better because the tablets bundle a high-resolution display.

Graphics

Graphics quality: High

Do note that both the iPhone and iPad are riddled with minor stutters here and there. The game isn't fully ironed out. However, these issues are very rare and won't destroy the overall experience.

Overall, the game looks much better than any other video game out on the iPhone and iPad today. But, what bugs us the most is you'll have to pay the full price tag for a much worse 30 FPS experience at lower resolutions.