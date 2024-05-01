Assassin's Creed Mirage announced for iPhone 15 and iPad: Pre-order details, cross-progression, and more explored

Assassin's Creed Mirage, one of 2023's most underrated open-world action-adventure games is coming to iPhone and iPad on June 6, 2024. Although Mirage did not reach the monumental sales figure of its predecessors, i.e., Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Valhalla, it still did pretty well in terms of revenue, as such, it isn't surprising to see Ubisoft bringing the game to other (unconventional) platforms like the iOS devices.

Developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, Assassin's Creed Mirage was a breath of fresh air for many fans, who might've burned out on the recent RPG-focused take on the series. AC Mirage is a more grounded, and focused title, akin to the earlier Assassin's Creed games, which is why it appealed to long-time fans of the franchise.

Here's everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Mirage on iPhone and iPad, including the pre-order details, cross-progression features, and more.

Assassin's Creed Mirage pre-order details and cross-play features explored

Assassin's Creed Mirage is coming to only a select few iOS devices, including - the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, i.e., devices with the M1 chip or later. The game is scheduled to be released for iOS on June 6, 2024, and is currently available for pre-order via Apple's App Store as well as the Ubisoft Store.

While mobile gaming isn't a new paradigm for Ubisoft, AC Mirage would be the very first time the French publisher is bringing an AAA-quality title to the platform. Recently, Capcom did the same with the iOS ports of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village, both of which turned out quite great on Apple's mobile hardware.

Assassin's Creed Mirage on iOS comes with support for both touch controls, which have been fine-tuned to make the game feel organic via the touch inputs, and also external controllers, i.e., Xbox Series X|S controller, DualSense, DualShock 4, via Bluetooth.

Additionally, the game supports cross-save across platforms, via a Ubisoft Connect account, allowing you to seamlessly transfer your save from the PC/ Xbox/ PlayStation version of the game to the iOS version. Also, there's cross-ownership meaning if you purchase the game on iPhone 15, it will be playable on iPad with the same Apple account.

Lastly, on June 6, 2024, players will also be able to download a free demo of the game from Apple's App Store. The trial will allow you to play the first 6 hours of the game, which roughly amounts to the time it takes Basim (the game's protagonist) to reach the Round City in Baghdad and get initiated as an Assassin.