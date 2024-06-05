Stringmaster is a new 5-star Rectifier in Wuthering Waves. It is a solid weapon as it provides a lot of Crit Rate, ATK%, and all Resonance Attribute DMG bonuses from both its second stat and passive, making it an amazing option for damage dealers like Yinlin. This event-limited Rectifier will be available in version 1.0 for a limited time.

This article will list all the best characters who can use the 5-star Stringmaster in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Stringmaster stats and best characters to use it

Stringmaster is a 5-star limited weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

Before listing all the characters who can best use the Stringmaster in Wuthering Waves, it is important to briefly discuss its stats and skills. Thus, here are the stats and passive ability of the 5-star Rectifier at Level 90 and Rank 1:

Base ATK: 500

500 Second stat: 36% Crit Rate

At Rank 1, the Stringmaster increases the character's DMG for all the Resonance Attributes by 12%. Furthermore, when the equipping character's Resonance Skill hits an enemy, they receive an ATK boost of 12%, a maximum of two stacks. When the Resonator is off-field, its ATK is further increased by 12%.

With that out of the way, here are some of the best characters for Stringmaster in Wuthering Waves:

1) Yinlin

Yinlin (Image via Kuro Games)

Stringmaster is Yinlin's signature weapon, and she is naturally the best character to use the 5-star Rectifier. The weapon is tailored to her kit as it provides her with ample Crit Rate bonus as well as major DMG bonuses. It also suits her off-field playstyle, allowing her to deal a ton of damage even as a sub-DPS unit.

2) Encore

Encore (Image via Kuro Games)

Encore is another amazing character who can use the Stringmaster in the game. She is one of the best damage dealers, and the 5-star Rectifier is also her best option at the moment. While the weapon's passive ability that provides additional ATK% when the unit is off-field will be wasted on Encore, she can still use other stat boosts.

3) Verina

Verina (Image via Kuro Games)

Unlike the previous two entries, Verina is a support healer unit and not a damage dealer. However, the Stringmaster can still be a viable option for her since it provides a lot of ATK, which can boost her healing. That said, it is not the most recommended weapon for her and you are better off using the 4-star Variation.

